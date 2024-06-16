Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Huge sweeping generalization': Rajeev Chandrasekhar counters Elon Musk's criticism of EVMs; check details

    Reacting to Musk's remarks, former MP and BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar criticized the statement, calling it a "huge sweeping generalization" that wrongly implies no one can build secure digital hardware.

    First Published Jun 16, 2024, 10:44 AM IST

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk has sparked a debate by suggesting the elimination of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) due to the potential risks of hacking by humans or AI. "The risk of being hacked by humans or AI, while small, is still too high," Musk said.

    Reacting to Musk's remarks, former MP and BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar criticized the statement, calling it a "huge sweeping generalization" that wrongly implies no one can build secure digital hardware.

    In a tweet, Chandrasekhar said, "Elon Musk's view may apply to the US and other places where they use regular compute platforms to build Internet-connected voting machines." He stressed that Indian EVMs are uniquely designed to be secure and isolated from any network or media, ensuring no connectivity via Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, or the Internet.

    "There is no way in. Factory programmed controllers that cannot be reprogrammed," he added.

    Chandrasekhar further said that EVMs can be securely designed and implemented, as demonstrated by India's EVMs. He concluded by extending an invitation to Musk for a tutorial, saying, "We would be happy to run a tutorial, Elon."

    Reacting to the BJP leader's reply, former Chief Election Commissioner of India, Dr. SY Quraishi took to X and said, "Well said." 

    Last Updated Jun 16, 2024, 12:13 PM IST
