    Noida woman dies as lift crashes 8 floors at a high-rise apartment

    The woman was alone in the lift when its wire snapped, leading to a free fall, the official said, citing preliminary findings. The incident took place around 4.30 pm and the woman passed away after an hour in the hospital.

    First Published Aug 4, 2023, 10:01 AM IST

    A 73-year-old woman died of possible cardiac arrest on Thursday after the cable of a lift at a housing complex here snapped, leading to a free fall between floors, police officials said.  The incident took place in Sector 137's Paras Tiara society. The lift in Tower 24 fell from the eight storey to the minus two level. The victim has been identified as Susheela Devi. According to the official, the woman was by herself in the lift when its wire broke, resulting in a free fall.

    "Today, a woman entering a lift collapsed as a result of a lift wire breaking at the Paras Tierra Society in Sector 137, close to the Sector 142 Police Station. The woman was alone in the lift. She was admitted to Felix Hospital but died during treatment," the police said in a statement. The incident took place around 4.30 pm and the woman passed away after an hour in the hospital.

    "The woman appeared to have been hurt by the lift falling on her, since she also had significant abrasions on her elbows and injuries to the back of her head. Due to the rapid nature of the occurrence, her lack of a pulse and dilated eyelids when she was brought to the hospital suggested a potential cardiac arrest," a doctor at Felix Hospital told PTI.

    The doctor noted that efforts were made to revive the patient, but they were unsuccessful.

    Meanwhile, hundreds of residents came out in the society's complex to protest the incident and upkeep of common services, like the management of the lifts.

    Last Updated Aug 4, 2023, 10:01 AM IST
