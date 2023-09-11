Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Noida: SC lawyer killed by husband after she opposed sale of bungalow, says cops

    The husband of a 61-year-old lawyer has been arrested for allegedly murdering her at their Noida bungalow. Supreme Court lawyer Renu Sinha's body was found in the bathroom of their bungalow in Noida Sector 30 on Saturday.

    Noida Supreme Court lawyer killed by husband after she opposed sale of bungalow says cops gcw
    First Published Sep 11, 2023, 3:29 PM IST

    Uttar Pradesh police on Monday arrested the husband of a 61-year-old Supreme Court lawyer for allegedly murdering her at their house in Noida.  The victim, named as Renu Sinha, was discovered on Sunday in a bathroom of her home in Noida's Sector 30. After the woman’s dead body was recovered, her brother accused his brother-in-law, who was absconding, of killing his sister.

    According to media reports, police eventually located his phone in the store room of the cottage where he had spent more than 36 hours hiding. Reports further state that the couple's conflict over selling their home was the driving force for the murder.

    The spouse allegedly intended to sell the house and had even accepted a small payment from a potential buyer. The lawyer was not prepared for it, either, and as a result the couple frequently fought.

    Sinha’s dead body was found after her brother Amit informed the local police station that she had not answered her phone calls for the last two days. Amit said that his number was unreachable and suggested the possibility that his sister's spouse was responsible for the crime.

     

    A police team, along with the woman’s brother, reached the house and broke open the door. Upon searching the house, Renu Sinha was found dead inside a bathroom. There were traces of blood in her ear.The woman’s brother claimed that the couple had frequent fights, DCP Harish Chander told reporters.

