Akhilesh Yadav hit out at the BJP government over a violent workers' protest in Noida, alleging 'injustice has reached its peak'. Workers demanding wage hikes vandalized vehicles and property. Yadav held the administration responsible.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday hit out at the BJP government over the violent protest by employees of a company in Noida Phase 2, alleging that "injustice has reached its peak" in the state.

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Reacting to the protest incidents, Yadav told reporters, "Injustice has reached its peak under the BJP government. All kinds of injustice are happening. Injustice is happening economically. Injustice is being inflicted by increasing inflation. Injustice is being done by rising unemployment. What we saw today in Noida--workers have been demanding their rights on a large scale."

He further held the administration and the state government responsible for the situation. "The entire responsibility lies with the administration and the government," he said.

Raising concerns over wage disparities, the Samajwadi Party chief added, "When workers' salaries were increased in other states, why hasn't the government provided relief in Uttar Pradesh?"

Noida Workers' Protest Turns Violent

The workers from Hosiery Complex in Phase 2 of Uttar Pradesh's Noida have been protesting while demanding increased wages. Today, the protest turned violent with the protesters allegedly vandalising vehicles and properties, pelting stones during an altercation with the police.

A large number of workers of a company had gathered in protest, pressing their demands for a salary increase. A car was also torched amid the protest.

Heavy police deployment was made at the protest site to bring the situation under control.

Authorities Hold Meeting to Address Concerns

On Sunday, the District Magistrate of Noida, Medha Roopam, held a meeting with Principal Secretary (Labour) and Labour Commissioner of the state to discuss protection of workers' interests, double payment for overtime, bonus, and workplace safety.

"An important meeting was held in the Noida Authority to maintain industrial peace, in which the Principal Secretary (Labour) and Labour Commissioner, UP, participated virtually and discussed topics including the protection of workers' interests, double payment for overtime, bonus, weekly holidays, and workplace safety," the DM wrote on X. (ANI)