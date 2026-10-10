Gautam Buddha Nagar Police enforced Section 163 of BNSS from Oct 10-20, citing festivals like Navratri, exams, and protests. The order prohibits assembly of 5+ people, unauthorized processions, and public religious events without permission.

The Gautam Buddha Nagar Police Commissionerate on Saturday enforced Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, across the entire district from October 10 to October 20 to maintain law and order.

According to an official order issued ex parte by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Archana Singh, the curbs have been clamped in view of the upcoming festive period—including Navratri, Mahanavami, and Dussehra—along with multiple government recruitment and board examinations, and short-notice demonstrations being organised by farmer unions and political outfits.

Restrictions Under Section 163

Under the directive, the assembly of five or more persons in public spaces, along with unauthorised processions on thoroughfares and toll plazas, has been strictly barred without prior police clearance. The administration has also prohibited holding religious gatherings, offering Namaz, or performing Puja in public places or thoroughfares without valid permission, while also banning the display of religious banners, flags, or posters at disputed sites.

The police administration has also put in place strict curbs on sound-amplifying devices, banning loudspeakers between 10:00 PM and 6:00 AM in compliance with High Court guidelines, alongside mandating prescribed decibel limits across residential, silence, commercial, and industrial zones. Furthermore, flying drones within a one-kilometre radius of government establishments and across the district without permission is prohibited, while carrying firearms, sharp-edged weapons, or lathis in public places and celebratory firing have been completely banned.

To ensure the smooth conduct of examinations, gatherings of five or more people within a 200-meter radius of exam centres have been barred, and photocopy shops in the vicinity have been ordered to remain shut on the day of the exam and one day prior. The order also restricts the storage of bricks, stones, soda-water bottles, or flammable materials on rooftops and open plots, prohibits public consumption of alcohol, and bans the sale and use of Chinese manjha.

Penalties for Violation

The directive further warns against spreading rumours, inflammatory material, or misleading content on social media platforms that could disturb communal harmony. Police emphasised that any violation of the prohibitory order will be a punishable offence under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. (ANI)