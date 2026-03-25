Authorities in Greater Noida cancelled a private hospital's license after its owner and staff were caught attempting to sell a newborn girl for ₹2.6 lakh. A joint team set a trap following a tip-off, leading to their arrests. The infant, born to a mother in financial distress, was rescued and is now safe.

In a shocking case from Greater Noida, authorities have cancelled the licence of a private medical facility after its owner and staff were allegedly caught trying to sell a newborn baby girl for Rs 2.6 lakh. The incident has triggered a wider investigation into suspected illegal adoption and child trafficking activities.

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According to officials, the case came to light after a resident alerted the child helpline about an offer to “arrange” a newborn in exchange for money. Acting swiftly, a joint team of the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit, Child Welfare Committee, and local police laid a trap to catch the accused.

During the operation, two hospital staff members arrived at a pre-decided location with the infant, where they were apprehended on the spot. The hospital owner was later arrested following interrogation. Investigators revealed that the baby, just five days old, had been born at the same hospital.

Police said the accused allegedly demanded Rs 2.6 lakh from prospective buyers and pressured them to make a quick decision, claiming there were multiple interested parties.

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A senior officer said, “A resident… informed them about a newborn girl being sold off for ₹2.6 lakh. The anti-human trafficking unit was informed, and a trap was laid.”

Preliminary findings suggest that the child’s mother, facing financial distress, was unable to care for the baby and intended to give her up. However, instead of following legal adoption procedures, the accused allegedly attempted to sell the newborn to recover hospital expenses.

Following the arrests, authorities revoked the hospital’s licence and initiated steps to seal the facility. The rescued infant has been placed under the care of the Child Welfare Committee and is reported to be safe.

Police have registered a case under provisions related to human trafficking and the Juvenile Justice Act. Further investigation is underway to determine whether a larger network is involved.

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