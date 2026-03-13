A fire at a Noida company is confined to its B-2 basement, with explosions from electronics and batteries occurring every two hours, hindering firefighting efforts. Fire in the B-1 basement has been extinguished. Officials are trying to control it.

Explosions Hamper Firefighting Efforts

The fire, which erupted at the Capital Power System Limited company in Noida, is confined to the B-2 basement with continuous efforts being made to control the situation, fire officials said. There are explosions taking place every two hours, making it difficult for the fire brigade to tame the blaze.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Noida Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Pradeep Kumar said that the presence of electronics and plastic material has made it challenging to control the fire as material keeps exploding every two hours, restricting officials from entering the premises. "This building comprises two basements: B-1 and B-2. The fire in B-1 has been extinguished; however, the fire is currently confined to B-2, which houses plastic materials. Our personnel are making continuous efforts to tackle the situation. The challenge lies in the presence of batteries and electronic equipment inside, which are constantly exploding. Explosions occur every two hours. Under these circumstances, it has not been possible for our personnel to enter the premises," he said.

Rescue Operations and Alternative Plans

Further, he said that the alternative approach is by drilling into the B-2 basement, but the fire officials have not been able to proceed with it yet. He assured that the fire would be contained in the next 2-3 hours. "Currently, the alternative approach involves drilling into B-2, although we have not yet been able to commence drilling operations. We anticipate that we will be able to bring the situation under control within the next 2 to 3 hours. Yesterday, we conducted a rescue operation; some individuals were injured, and in a state of panic, began jumping from the upper floors. Since that incident, no further injuries have been reported," he added.

Initial Rescue Efforts Evacuated 250 Workers

A fire erupted in the Capital Power System Limited company in Noida under the jurisdiction of Police Station Phase 1 on Thursday. The Capital Power System Limited is responsible for making electricity meters.

Earlier, Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Rajeev Narayan Mishra, on Thursday said that around 250 people working on the night shift are being rescued using 30 fire tenders and hydraulic platforms, and being sent to the District Hospital for medical treatment. "Rescue efforts are made to evacuate around 250 people working on the night shift here. After being rescued by the fire team, they are being sent to the District Hospital for medical treatment. There is very heavy smoke, causing suffocation. Over 30 fire tenders and hydraulic platforms are being used in the rescue mission," he said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)