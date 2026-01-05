Nikitha Godishala, a 27-year-old Indian woman, was found stabbed to death in her ex-boyfriend's Maryland apartment. The prime suspect, Arjun Sharma, reported her missing on January 2 before flying to India the same day.

A tragic case has shaken both Indian and global communities after 27-year-old Indian woman Nikitha Godishala was found stabbed to death in Columbia, Maryland, inside the apartment of her ex-boyfriend, police confirmed.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Godishala, a resident of Ellicott City, had been reported missing on January 2, days after she was last seen on New Year’s Eve, authorities said. Her body was discovered on January 3, with multiple stab wounds, prompting an immediate homicide investigation.

Godishala’s ex-boyfriend, 26-year-old Arjun Sharma, is now the prime suspect in her death. In a disturbing turn of events, Cambodian authorities and US law enforcement revealed that Sharma himself filed her missing person’s report on January 2, claiming she was last seen at his apartment on December 31. However, investigators later confirmed that Sharma flew to India the same day he filed the report, raising serious suspicions about his involvement in the crime.

“Arjun Sharma, 26, of Columbia, made the missing person report to police and said he last saw his ex-girlfriend, Nikitha Godishala, 27, of Ellicott City, on Dec. 31 in his apartment in the 10100 block of Twin Rivers Road. Police later learned that on the same day as making the report, Jan. 2, Sharma left the country on a flight to India. Detectives on Jan. 3 executed a search warrant for his apartment and located Godishala deceased,” the police statement read.

Howard County Police have since issued an arrest warrant charging Sharma with first- and second-degree murder and are working with federal agencies, including the FBI and Interpol, to locate and bring him back to the US for prosecution. Authorities believe the killing occurred shortly after 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, though the exact motive remains unclear as the investigation continues.

Godishala was a Data and Strategy Analyst at Vheda Health in Maryland and had built a promising career in health analytics after completing her master’s in health information technology in the US. She previously worked in clinical data and research roles and was known among colleagues for her dedication and professional drive.

The case has drawn attention not just as a violent crime but as a cross-border legal and diplomatic issue. With Sharma now in India, US authorities have signalled intent to request extradition, which will involve cooperation between American and Indian law enforcement under existing treaties. The process can be complex and often lengthy, requiring legal and diplomatic coordination.

The Indian Embassy in Washington has stated that it is in contact with Godishala’s family and providing consular support during this difficult time. Officials emphasized that they are working with local authorities to ensure the case receives full attention and that justice is pursued.

Friends, colleagues and members of the Indian diaspora have expressed shock and grief over the loss of Godishala, remembering her as a talented and ambitious professional whose life was cut tragically short. The investigation remains active, with police urging anyone with information to come forward.

(With inputs from agencies)