Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge backed the suspension of Congress MLC Abdul Jabbar for anti-party activities in the Davanagere South bypoll. Jabbar was denied a ticket and is alleged to have supported other candidates during the election.

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Wednesday backed the party's decision to suspend Congress Member of Legislative Council, Abdul Jabbar, for anti-party activities in the recent bypoll for the Davanagere South Assembly constituency.

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Speaking to reporters, Priyank Kharge said, "Whatever decision the party takes is final. Nobody is above the party. Every decision has been made in the interest of the party. It is the duty of every congressman to fall in line..."

Suspension for 'Anti-Party Activities'

Congress leader Abdul Jabbar had demanded a ticket for the Davangere seat, looking to come to the Legislative Assembly. However, the Congress ticket eventually went to Samarth Shamanur Mallikarjuna. It is alleged that Jabbar had supported other candidates who were in the fray during the by-election for the Davangere South constituency.

"Abdul Jabbar, Member of Legislative Council, No.24, 4th Road, Benson A-Cross Road, Benson Town, Bengaluru is hereby suspended from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress party (INC) with immediate effect, in view of his anti-party activities in recent by-election of Davanagere South Assembly Constituency," read the order by party's state president and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

Jabbar's Bid for Ticket

Earlier on March 15, MLC Jabbar had put forward his bid to contest the bypolls. He requested the leadership to give him a ticket and give him a chance to be an MLA, even if for 2 years. "I am asking for a ticket from the party, and I am not just demanding it without reason. I am an MLC and I want to become an MLA I have over 40 years of experience. I have been a district president," he told reporters.

Davanagere South Bypoll

The by-elections in Davanagere South and Bagalkot constituencies in Karnataka concluded on April 9, taking place concurrently. While the Congress had fielded Samarth Shamanur Mallikarjuna, the BJP put forward Srinivas T Dasakariyappa. (ANI)