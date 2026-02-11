TN CM MK Stalin rejected calls for power-sharing with Congress, terming them a 'conspiracy,' but affirmed the alliance will continue. He highlighted his bond with Rahul Gandhi, as formal seat-sharing talks are set to begin on February 22.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday laid the guidelines for the alliance with the Congress and other parties as the state gears up for polls later this year. Speaking at the India Today Conclave, Stalin firmly ruled out any shared governance model with the DMK allies like the Congress. Recently there have been voices within the Congress which had spoken up for demanding ministerial berths in the DMK led government. Stalin asserted that a power-sharing arrangement in governance would not be suitable for Tamil Nadu. "A share in governance is a demand that does not apply to Tamil Nadu. They know it better than us. That slogan is nothing but a calculated conspiracy by those who cannot stand to see us united," he said

DMK-Congress Alliance to Continue

However, the Tamil Nadu CM signalled that the Congress would continue to be a partner when the state goes to the hustings. "Congress will certainly remain in the DMK alliance. Our alliance is cordial. It is the media that is deliberately creating certain unnecessary perceptions," he said.

The Tamil Nadu CM underlined his relationship with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as a key element of the continuing alliance between the parties. Gandhi has been at the forefront of soothing ruffled feathers in the alliance holding talks with DMK leader Kanimozhi to ensure that the Congress stays in the DMK fold. "Rahul Gandhi is like a brother to me; he is a member of my family. He too has said this many times. Our relationship goes beyond politics," Stalin said.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President Selva Perunthagai also indicated that the DMK Congress alliance was a done deal with formal seat sharing talks to be initiated on February 22. "The DMK-led alliance is an extremely strong alliance. The people have already given a certificate that this government will continue. There is no doubt that we will secure consecutive victories. Everything is for the good. The alliance talks scheduled for the 22nd will conclude successfully," he said.

Stalin on State's Economy and Centre's Neglect

Meanwhile, speaking at the conclave Stalin stated that Tamil Nadu has achieved double-digit growth and that the per capita income in Tamil Nadu is higher than the national growth rate of 1.74 Percent. Stalin also stated that Tamil Nadu has been receiving awards from the Union Government because development schemes are being implemented carefully and effectively. He pointed out that the Union Government has now announced Tamil Nadu’s “Thozhi Hostel Scheme” in its current Budget. However, he alleged that despite the DMK government working for the welfare of the people, the Union Government has been creating several hurdles. In matters of financial devolution, special schemes, and railway projects, he said Tamil Nadu has been neglected. “In this year’s Budget, Tamil Nadu has received zero,” he asserted.

Criticism of NDA and BJP

Referring to the NDA as a coalition that brings together those accused of corruption, he criticized its description as a “double engine” government. “It is not a double engine but it is a defective engine,” he said.

He further stated that the BJP thrives on subservience and slander, and assured that Tamil Nadu would secure the justice and funds it rightfully deserves. Stalin said that the BJP’s “fascism” would not succeed in Tamil Nadu. (ANI)