'No political gains, aiming for empowerment': JP Nadda on Women's Reservation Bill

After receiving approval in the Lok Sabha, the bill was introduced in the Rajya Sabha for discussion. This bill advocates allocating one-third of seats in both the Lok Sabha and state assemblies to women and has gathered widespread support from MPs.

BJP President and Rajya Sabha MP JP Nadda on Thursday (September 21) addressed the Parliament about the Women's Reservation Bill and said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is not pursuing political gain but rather aims to empower women. The discussion on the Women's Reservation Bill, 2023, commenced during the special five-day special Parliament session.

In this session, the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' marks the first bill passed by the Lok Sabha, following its relocation to the new Parliament building on Tuesday.

Following an eight-hour debate involving 60 members, the Lower House passed the bill with an overwhelming majority, as 454 members voted in favor of it, while only two voted against.

The two members who voted against the bill are Asaduddin Owaisi and Imtiaz Jaleel, represented the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM). They opposed the bill on the grounds that it did not include provisions for a sub-quota dedicated to Muslim and Other Backward Classes (OBC) women.

The presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the historic vote marked the first legislation passed in the newly inaugurated Parliament building.