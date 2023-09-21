Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi claims terrorist Sukhdool Singh's killing in Canada; check details

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi is currently incarcerated in Ahmedabad for his involvement in a drug smuggling case investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's criminal gang has taken responsibility for the murder of terrorist Sukhdool Singh in Winnipeg, Canada, in a Facebook post. The gang asserted that Sukhdool Singh, also known as Sukha Dunuke, played a significant role in the killings of gang members Gurlal Brar and Vicky Middkhera, even orchestrating the murders while abroad.

Referring to Sukhdool Singh as a "drug addict," Lawrence Bishnoi's gang accused him of ruining numerous lives and claimed that he received his "just punishment" for his actions. The gang also alleged that Sukhdool Singh was responsible for the murder of another gangster, Sandeep Nangal Ambiya.

India suspends visa services in Canada citing 'operational reasons'; check details

In a stern warning to their adversaries, the gang declared that those who oppose them would find no peace, whether they hide in India or any other country. Lawrence Bishnoi is currently incarcerated in Ahmedabad for his involvement in a drug smuggling case investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). He is also a suspect in the murder case of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

Sukhdool Singh, classified as an A-category gangster, originally hailed from Moga, Punjab, and had fled to Canada from his home state. He was associated with Khalistani terrorist Arshdeep Singh, also known as Arsh Dala.

Rahul Gandhi turns 'coolie' at Delhi's Anand Vihar railway station; interaction with porters goes viral | WATCH