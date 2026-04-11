Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla appealed to MPs to maintain decorum by avoiding placards and slogans during a special session for the Nari Shakti Vandan Act. The session aims to pass the 33% women's reservation bill for 2029 implementation.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday issued a firm appeal to Members of Parliament (MPs) to uphold the dignity of the House by eschewing placards, slogans, and inflammatory language ahead of special three-day Parliament session to pass key amendments implementing 33% women's reservation in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. Aiming for 2029 implementation, the session will focus on the Nari Shakti Vandan Act, increasing seats to ensure greater women's representation. Speaking from Panjim, Birla emphasized that the sanctity of the Parliament complex is being undermined by increasingly disruptive protest methods and "unrestrained" rhetoric.

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Birla's Appeal for Parliamentary Decorum

"I have appealed to all (Lok Sabha as well as Rajya Sabha) Members regarding this issue, both within the House and outside of it. Language used within the House and within the Parliament complex must be restrained. The language employed should be in conformity with parliamentary traditions. Furthermore, banners and posters must not be brought inside. We have issued a bulletin for this, and I have personally appealed to all Members within Parliament, as well as to all political parties and within the Business Advisory Committee, that the use of banners, placards, unparliamentary language, and sloganeering is not befitting of a democracy. Everyone has expressed their agreement on this point. We are making continuous efforts to strictly curb the use of unparliamentary language, as well as the practice of bringing banners and posters into the House", he said. Birla noted that these guidelines are not merely personal preferences but have been communicated formally through official bulletins and discussed extensively within the Business Advisory Committee.

On Parliamentary Procedure and Agenda

"Everyone is entitled to express their views; however, the responsibility for proposing the 'Business' (legislative agenda) rests with the government. The government has proposed the agenda for the 16th, 17th, and 18th. Subsequently, we will convene within the Business Advisory Committee, which comprises representatives from all political parties, to engage in deliberations... This is the established procedure... This process has been in practice for a long time", he said.

Responding to concerns raised by the Opposition over the timing of the upcoming three-day Parliament session. Birla said, "Everyone is entitled to express their views; however, the responsibility for proposing the 'Business' rests with the government. The government has proposed the agenda for the 16th, 17th, and 18th.

Significance of Women's Reservation Bill

Speaking on the Women's Reservation Bill, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla emphasised the growing role of women across sectors and called for increased participation in governance and policymaking. "Today, there is no field, be it society, science, technology, or the military, in which women have not participated. In most of the country's states, women's participation in panchayats and cities ranges from 33% to 50%... Now, it is time for women's participation to increase in ministries as well. This is why, in September 2027, the Women's Reservation Bill was passed with the support of all parties. Consequently, all parties want women's participation in ministries to grow so they can contribute to the creation of policies and laws", he said.

Government's Push for Implementation

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted that reservation for women in legislative bodies was the "need of the hour". He said that any delay in bringing this reservation will be "deeply unfortunate". "Reservation for women in legislative bodies is the need of the hour! This will make our democracy even more vibrant and participative. Any delay in bringing this reservation will be deeply unfortunate. Expressed my thoughts on the issue in this Op-Ed," PM Modi posted on X.

The PM's remarks come as the Union cabinet on Thursday approved a draft amendment bill to the Women's Reservation Act that will ensure its implementation in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. The amendment bill guarantees 33 per cent reservation in legislative bodies to women. The Constitution (One Hundred and Sixth Amendment) Act, 2023, also known as the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, introduces a historic 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha. The legislation rotationally reserves one-third of all seats for women in the Lower House of Parliament, Lok Sabha, and in all State Legislative Assemblies, including the Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, thus institutionalising representation of women in politics at the highest levels of public decision-making. (ANI)