BJP leader Tapas Roy defends CID probe against TMC's Abhishek Banerjee, stating agencies act on proof. TMC's Kirti Azad slams the move, calling it a BJP tactic to target opposition and divert attention from governance failures in the state.

West Bengal Minister and senior BJP leader Tapas Roy has dismissed claims of investigative overreach following the CID's recent summons to Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee. Tapas Roy stated that investigative agencies like the CID, CBI, and ED are empowered to visit any individual's residence if they possess evidence linked to an ongoing case Speaking to ANI, State Cabinet Minister Tapas Roy said, "The police are going, the CID will go, if the CID, CBI, NIA, or ED need to visit someone's home, they will go...During their fifteen-year rule, the government sent the DD, the CID, and the police forces after Rajeev Kumar, Manoj Verma, Vineet Goyal, and everyone else."

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"These people have done something. There is proof, evidence, and circumstantial evidence...I've been saying this for ages. I've been talking about the MLAs for a long time. No one will remain. Why would they stay? Why stay with such dishonest, corrupt people? Anyone who cares about their reputation, considers themselves dignified, or has self-respect could never stay," State Cabinet Minister added.

TMC Hits Back, Alleges BJP's 'Old Modus Operandi'

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Trinamool Congress MP Kirti Azad launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led West Bengal government over the CID search of the Kalighat residence of party MP Abhishek Banerjee, declaring that this act is part of the BJP's old modus operandi of targeting opposition parties.

Speaking to reporters, Azad alleged that the BJP is not interested in governing the eastern state of West Bengal. "It isn't exactly breaking news that CID is at Abhishek Banerjee's residence and ED at Madan Mitra's place. Political parties are targeted this way. They haven't secured even a 1% conviction rate so far. This is the BJP's old modus operandi... They aren't interested in actually running the government. They will just keep doing these things... No one will talk about inflation or unemployment. Petrol and diesel prices are skyrocketing," Kirti Azad said.

CID Action in Signature Forgery Case

Azad's remarks come after Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officials conducted searches at the Kalighat residence of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee in Kolkata.

Earlier on Friday, a team of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officials reached the residence of Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee in Kolkata in connection with the signature forgery case. On Thursday, Abhishek Banerjee was questioned by the CID for nearly 5.5 hours in connection with the same case at Bhabani Bhawan, the agency's headquarters in Kolkata's Alipore area.

Growing Political Turmoil in State

The developments come amid growing political turmoil in the state, with an FIR reportedly being lodged against former Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee over alleged communal remarks made during a protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. According to allegations, Banerjee had told members of a minority community that their safety depended on her leadership and urged them not to be influenced by what she termed the BJP's "misleading" statements. (ANI)