Odisha Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling on Monday assured residents that no cases of the Nipah virus have been detected in the state and there is no need for panic.

Speaking to ANI, Mahaling said, "No symptoms or cases of Nipah have been detected in Odisha yet. I want to assure all the people of Odisha that there is no need to panic about Nipah in the state. We are keeping a close watch on the districts adjacent to West Bengal as well."

Odisha Govt Assures Full Preparedness

The Odisha Health Minister added that the state government is fully prepared to handle any situation if a case arises. "We are ready to take action if any case arises. The health department is fully prepared. I have already held two meetings with the officials, and we are in constant contact with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare," Mahaling said.

The minister further said that the government is maintaining active surveillance in the state and that residents should remain calm.

About the Nipah Virus

The Nipah virus, which is zoonotic in nature (transmitted from animals to humans), can also spread through contaminated food or directly between people. The symptoms of the Nipah virus are fever, headaches, muscle pain, vomiting, sore throat, dizziness, altered consciousness, and Atypical pneumonia. In infected people, it causes a range of illnesses from asymptomatic (subclinical) infection to acute respiratory illness and fatal encephalitis. Nipah Virus Disease (NiVD) has a mortality rate of 50 per cent, making it one of the most dangerous viral diseases.

Response to Suspected Cases in West Bengal

Meanwhile, amid reports of two suspected Nipah virus cases in West Bengal, Governor CV Ananda Bose on Thursday said that the first step is to contain the virus, and its eradication should be the priority of the government. "It has to be contained first, and eradication should be the priority of the govt. Everybody should join together to see that we take a strong stand against the Nipah virus and take all precautionary measures to protect people from that..." he told ANI.

Central Government Deploys Response Team

Earlier, on Tuesday, the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda, amid reports of two suspected Nipah virus cases in West Bengal, said that the government has initiated a coordinated response to prevent a potential outbreak. Taking immediate action, the Union Minister said that the central government has deployed a National Joint Outbreak Response Team to support the State Government in containing the virus. (ANI)