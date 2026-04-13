Delhi CM Rekha Gupta assured that LPG supply is stable with no shortage. Deliveries for domestic cylinders are exceeding bookings, clearing backlogs. Commercial supply also exceeds demand. She urged residents not to panic or stockpile fuel.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday assured residents that both domestic and commercial LPG supplies in the capital remain stable, adequate and under control, with no shortage of LPG or any other fuel. She urged people not to be influenced by rumours or panic, and to remain calm.

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Robust Domestic LPG Supply

Sharing an update on domestic LPG, the Chief Minister said that on April 12, a total of 1,11,766 bookings were recorded, while the three Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) delivered 1,30,094 cylinders, well above the number of bookings, according to the CMO. This indicates that pending backlogs are being cleared efficiently and the supply chain remains robust. The average delivery time has improved to 3.87 days from 4.24 days earlier, ensuring timely doorstep delivery, as stated in the release.

Commercial LPG Supply Exceeds Demand

On the commercial side, Delhi has been allocated 6,480 LPG cylinders (19 kg equivalent) per day. In comparison, the average daily offtake over the past week has been only 4,268 cylinders, including 5 kg Free Trade LPG cylinders, clearly showing that supply is exceeding demand.

The Chief Minister appealed to all commercial LPG consumers, particularly users of 5 kg cylinders, to avoid unnecessary concern or stockpiling. She reiterated that the distribution system across the city is functioning smoothly and that adequate stock is available at all times.

Consumer Support and Helpline

To facilitate access, a dedicated control room of the Food and Civil Supplies Department is operational. Commercial consumers facing any difficulty in obtaining LPG cylinders can contact 011-23379836 or 8383824659 between 9:00 am and 7:00 pm on any day of the week.

Alternative Fuel Recommendations

The government has also encouraged consumers and institutions to opt for Piped Natural Gas (PNG) wherever available, as it provides a reliable and continuous fuel supply. Bulk users such as hospitals and educational institutions have been advised to shift to PNG at the earliest to enhance efficiency, safety and supply reliability.

Additionally, consumers are being encouraged to consider electric or induction cooking as a medium to long-term alternative to ensure uninterrupted energy access.

Continuous Monitoring by Delhi Government

CM Gupta reiterated that the Delhi government is closely monitoring the situation on a daily basis and remains fully committed to ensuring uninterrupted LPG supply across the capital. (ANI)