CM Dhami reviewed preparations in Haridwar for the 'Char Saal Bemisaal' event celebrating the state government's four years. Union Minister Amit Shah will attend, address a rally, and launch development projects and exhibitions.

Preparations for 'Char Saal Bemisaal' Event in Haridwar

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited Haridwar on Friday to review the arrangements for the grand event "Jan-Jan Ki Sarkar: Char Saal Bemisaal" to be held in Haridwar on Saturday, March 7. He also issued necessary directions to officials.

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will also participate in the programme "Jan-Jan Ki Sarkar: Char Saal Bemisaal". All preparations for the event have been completed by the administration, and the city of Haridwar, along with the programme venue at Bairagi Camp, is being decorated to welcome him.

Dhami reached Bairagi Camp and conducted an on-site inspection of the preparations for the proposed programme. During the visit, he reviewed the public meeting venue, stage arrangements, exhibition area, parking facilities, security management, traffic arrangements, drinking water supply, electricity arrangements, and other basic amenities.

The Chief Minister also obtained detailed information from officials regarding the programme layout and arrangements, and directed that senior officers thoroughly examine all preparations to ensure the event is conducted smoothly and in an organised manner. He also instructed officials to give special attention to the convenience of the public.

According to the scheduled programme, Amit Shah will address a public gathering at Bairagi Camp in Haridwar on Saturday to mark the completion of four years of the state government. He will also inaugurate a development exhibition based on the achievements of the state government, along with a state-level exhibition focused on the new criminal justice codes. On this occasion, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for several important development projects related to the state's progress.

Himalayan O₂ Tehri Lake Festival Inaugurated

Earlier, on the same day, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugrated the Himalayan O₂ Tehri Lake Festival on Friday, highlighting clear messages of tourism, adventure sports, environmental awareness, and cultural heritage. While inaugurating the festival, the Chief Minister expressed confidence that the beautiful Tehri Lake will emerge not only as a national but also as a global hub for adventure sports and tourism in the coming years. On the occasion, he also announced the construction of the Koti Colony-New Tehri ropeway.

In his address, the Chief Minister welcomed athletes and guests who had arrived from across the country and abroad. He said that the sacred land of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand has always been a remarkable confluence of spirituality and folk culture. (ANI)