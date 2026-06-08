Karnataka Minister Yathindra Siddaramaiah denied any internal disputes in the state's Congress govt, praising the smooth power transition. He also slammed the BJP-led central government for the hike in domestic LPG prices, calling it 'anti-people'.

Karnataka Urban Development Minister Yathindra Siddaramaiah, who is the son of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has lauded the smooth transition of power in the state and said there are no internal disputes in the Congress government in the state.

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"We don't have any internal disputes. In history of Karnataka, such a smooth transition of power has never been seen. This is the first time that a sitting CM has left his office to honour his words," Yathindra told reporters on Sunday.

Criticises LPG price hike

Yathindra Siddaramaiah on Sunday criticised the hike in domestic LPG prices, alleging that the BJP-led government is "anti-people" and is looking at its own coffers.

He said that when crude oil price was less in the international markets, the government did not pass on the benefit to the common people.

Yathindra Siddaramaiah said the government is passing on the burden to common people when the international crude prices have risen due to the West Asia crisis."The government has been anti-people; it is not looking into the interests of the public," he said.

The price of a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder were increased on Sunday. In New Delhi, the price has increased to Rs 942 from Rs 913.

DK Shivakumar took oath as Karnataka Chief Minister on June 3 after Siddaramaiah resigned from the post. The transition took place after the Congress government in Karnataka completed three years.

There had been demand from supporters of Shivakumar for a change of leadership in the state since the Congress government completed two-and-a-half years. (ANI)