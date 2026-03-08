On International Women's Day, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami lauded women for their sacrifice in building their children's futures. PM Narendra Modi also greeted the nation, paying tribute to the achievements of India's Nari Shakti.

CM Dhami Praises Women's Sacrifice and Strength

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday said that a woman sacrifices her life to build the future of her children and that generations draw heavily on the "unique inspiration" of women. Speaking at a cultural event here organised to celebrate International Women's Day, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "This program is very special for us. All of you have that unique strength, that unique inspiration, whose sacrifice, love, affection, and blessings help generations thrive and society progress. A mother gives up the comforts of her own life to build a future for her children."

CM Dhami noted that a woman faces obstacles to lay a strong foundation for the bright future of her children, and noted that she takes care of the entire household by raising her children. "No matter how many problems or difficulties she faces, she always wants her son, her daughter, and her children to thrive. When she takes care of her children, she also takes care of the entire family. That is why she is called the Lakshmi of the house..."

PM Modi Hails Nari Shakti's Role in Nation-Building

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the nation on International Women's Day and paid tribute to the strength, determination and achievements of India's Nari Shakti. The Prime Minister greeted women across the country and acknowledged their growing role in shaping India's progress. He said that across every field, women are contributing with determination, creativity and unmatched zeal, and that their achievements inspire the nation while strengthening the collective resolve to build a Viksit Bharat.

Highlighting the Government's commitment towards women-led development, the Prime Minister noted that empowerment of women lies at the core of several schemes and initiatives of the Government. He reiterated that the Government remains committed to creating opportunities that enable every woman to realise her full potential and contribute to India's journey of development.

The Prime Minister further remarked that the achievements of India's Nari Shakti are a source of pride for the nation and a powerful reminder of the transformative role played by women in nation-building. He added that as India progresses further, the aspirations and contributions of women will continue to guide the country's collective journey towards a strong and prosperous nation.

Modi also shared a glimpse of how the lives of women at the grassroots have been transformed over the past decade, highlighting the impact of initiatives aimed at empowering women across the country.

Significance of International Women's Day

International Women's Day, observed globally on March 8, celebrates the achievements, leadership and contributions of women across all spheres of life and reaffirms the collective commitment towards gender equality, safety, dignity and empowerment. (ANI)