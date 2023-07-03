No funds for rapid rail project? Supreme Court raps Delhi govt, seeks data on money spent on ads

The Supreme Court criticizes the Delhi government for its failure to allocate funds for the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project. Unhappy over the Kejriwal government's response, the court has sought details of funds spent on advertisements within two weeks.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government on Monday faced strong criticism from the Supreme Court after it informed about its inability to contribute funds for the construction of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project. In response, the court demanded that the government provide details of the funds allocated for advertisements in the last three financial years.

The bench, consisting of Justice SK Kaul and Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia, instructed the Aam Aadmi Party government to submit an affidavit within two weeks, outlining the specifics of the funds. These funds were originally intended for the development of the RRTS route, which would connect the national capital with Rajasthan and Haryana.

The court expressed its discontent with the government's position and stated that all funds allocated for advertising should be redirected towards the RRTS project. They warned that if the government continued to request such orders, they would oblige. The bench emphasized that the project holds national importance due to the shortage of funds hindering its progress.

Reacting swiftly, the Bharatiya Janata Party criticized Chief Minister Kejriwal, alleging that the Delhi government had spent Rs 1,868 crore on advertisements in the past five years. BJP IT-cell head Amit Malviya tweeted about the expenditure, stating that when taxpayers' money is squandered on self-promotion, it leaves insufficient resources for development work.

The Delhi government and the Aam Aadmi Party have yet to respond to Malviya's accusations. Earlier this year, the Directorate of Information & Publicity (DIP) of the Delhi government issued a notice to the AAP, demanding the recovery of ₹163.62 crore spent on advertisements, allegedly in violation of the Supreme Court's 2015 guidelines. The notice warned that if the money was not deposited within ten days, the AAP headquarters could be sealed.

Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System

The Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) is a high-speed rail project aimed at improving connectivity between Delhi and Meerut, two important cities in India's National Capital Region (NCR). It is part of the larger RRTS network planned for the NCR, which aims to provide fast, reliable, and comfortable transportation options to commuters.

The Delhi-Meerut will cover a distance of approximately 82 kilometres and will have several stations along the route, including key locations such as Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Meerut. The project aims to significantly reduce travel time between the two cities, easing congestion on roads and providing a sustainable mode of transportation.

The RRTS trains will operate at high speeds, with an average speed of around 100 km/h, making it much faster than existing modes of transportation. The system will be designed to handle a large volume of passengers, ensuring comfortable travel with modern amenities.

Apart from improving connectivity, the Delhi-Meerut RRTS project is expected to have a positive impact on the overall development of the region. It will create job opportunities, boost economic growth, and contribute to a more sustainable and efficient transportation system in the NCR.