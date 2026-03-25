The Telangana Petroleum Dealers Association dismissed rumours of a fuel shortage, confirming adequate stocks. It blamed panic buying for temporary stock-outs and urged the public to avoid bulk purchases and unsafe storage of petrol or diesel.

TPDA Dismisses Fuel Shortage Rumours

The Telangana Petroleum Dealers Association (TPDA) on Wednesday issued a clarification dismissing rumours of a fuel shortage, urging the public not to panic or engage in unnecessary bulk purchases. In a press note dated March 25, the association stated that there is no shortage of petrol or diesel, and that adequate stocks are available with oil marketing companies such as HPCL, IOCL and BPCL. It further assured that fuel supply chains are functioning normally.

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The TPDA said recent panic buying triggered by "false and misleading news" has led to an abnormal surge in sales, nearly 2.5 to 3 times the usual levels, causing temporary stock-outs at some retail outlets. Advising citizens to act responsibly, the association urged people to avoid panic buying, purchase fuel only as per regular needs, and to refrain from storing fuel in unauthorised containers, as it is against PESO norms and also poses risks.

The clarification comes amid reports of long queues at petrol pumps in several cities, largely driven by misinformation, even as authorities and dealer bodies across regions have reiterated that fuel availability remains stable.

Warning Against Unsafe Practices

The association also warned that improper storage of fuel can lead to serious hazards, including fire accidents, and is not permitted under safety regulations.

Officials and industry bodies continue to appeal to the public to rely on verified information and avoid spreading rumours that could disrupt normal supply conditions.

OMCs Confirm No Nationwide Shortage

Earlier today, leading Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) clarified that there is no shortage of petrol, diesel, or LPG across the country, dismissing recent rumours of scarcity as "completely unfounded." In official statements issued to the public, OMCs confirmed that fuel supplies remain stable and that adequate stocks are currently available to meet national demand without any disruption.

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