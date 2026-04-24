Mumbai Police confirmed no FIR was registered against a woman who confronted BJP's Girish Mahajan over traffic from a rally. A separate complaint has been filed by a law student against another woman for allegedly abusing police officers.

No FIR has been registered against a woman who was seen confronting Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan over the traffic congestion caused during a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rally in the Worli area. Mumbai Police, in a statement, said, "It is being clarified that there is no FIR registered against the woman who criticised traffic congestion and shouted at agitators during the Morcha on 21 April 2026 near Jambhori Maidan in Worli."

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Complaint Filed Against Another Woman

Meanwhile, Law student Zen Sadavarte has filed a formal complaint seeking an FIR against a woman who allegedly used abusive language toward police and officials during a government protest. Speaking to ANI, Zen Sadavarte, on the alleged misconduct, said, "Two days ago, during a protest regarding the Women's Reservation Bill and delimitation, an 'entitled woman' in a Mercedes-Benz car used abusive words like 'shut up, get out,' and 'don't talk to me' against police officers who were performing their duties."

The law student said that such behaviour is not only insulting but also undermines the constitutional framework and the public service system. "You have problems, you have a total constitutional provision to go and file a complaint. I filed a complaint and have requested the police officers to lodge an FIR and take action," she said.

BJP's 'Jan Akrosh' Rally and Women's Reservation Bill

BJP was organising a 'Jan Akrosh Mahila Padyatra' against opposition parties here after the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, did not pass in the Lok Sabha, as it failed to obtain the required two-thirds majority. Although 298 members voted in favour, the Bill was still 54 votes short of the 352 needed for approval.

The bill sought to accelerate the implementation of 33% reservation for women in legislatures, as introduced through the 106th Constitutional Amendment (2023), by allowing delimitation based on the 2011 Census. The result underscored the absence of broad agreement, especially regarding its connection to delimitation and the proposed expansion of seats. (ANI)