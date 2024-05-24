Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'No evidence found in liquor scam, release arrested leaders': CM Arvind Kejriwal challenges PM Modi (WATCH)

    Kejriwal criticized the shifting claims about the scale of the scam and said, "For the last two years, they have been making noise that there has been a liquor scam in Delhi. Earlier they were calling it a scam of 100 crores, and now they are trying to call it a scam of 1100 crores."

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday (May 24) made bold statements against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), claiming that the alleged liquor scam in Delhi is baseless and demanding the release of all arrested leaders, including himself, Sanjay Singh, and Manish Sisodia. In a sharp critique, Kejriwal highlighted the lack of evidence and recovery despite extensive investigations.

    "They said a liquor scam happened and they arrested me, Sanjay Singh, Manish Sisodia. More than 500 raids were conducted but not even a single penny was recovered," CM Kejriwal said in a video statement. He referenced a recent interview with PM Modi, in which the Prime Minister allegedly said that no evidence was found because Kejriwal is an "experienced thief."

    Kejriwal interpreted this as the Prime Minister admitted that there is no concrete evidence in the liquor scam case.

    The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) shared Kejriwal's statements on its official X handle, further amplifying his accusations against the BJP.

    Kejriwal criticized the shifting claims about the scale of the scam and said, "For the last two years, they have been making noise that there has been a liquor scam in Delhi. Earlier they were calling it a scam of 100 crores, and now they are trying to call it a scam of 1100 crores."

    He continued, "ED and CBI have conducted hundreds of raids so far. But till date, not a single penny has been recovered. The Prime Minister has admitted in front of the whole country that the liquor scam is fake. The Prime Minister believes that there is no proof in the fake liquor scam of Delhi, no recovery has been done. I have been put in jail in a false case."

    Kejriwal stressed that despite two years of investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), no monetary recovery has been made. He mentioned that the court has repeatedly questioned the whereabouts of the alleged scam money, but no answers have been provided.

