Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Heatwave toll: Over 16,000 heatstroke cases, 60 deaths in India since March 1

    Data from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, revealed that 32 people have died due to confirmed heatstroke and 28 from suspected heatstroke.

    Heatwave toll: Over 16,000 heatstroke cases, 60 deaths in India since March 1 AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 24, 2024, 5:33 PM IST

    India has reported as many as 60 heat-related deaths and over 16,000 cases of heatstroke since March 1, as scorching temperatures affect vast regions of the country. The intense heatwave has led to a surge in heat-related illnesses, with the latest two suspected deaths reported in Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan's Kota on May 22.

    Data from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, revealed that 32 people have died due to confirmed heatstroke and 28 from suspected heatstroke. The country has seen 16,344 suspected heatstroke cases since the beginning of March, with 486 cases reported on May 22 alone.

    Pune Porsche accident case: Bid to save teen driver foiled; police insist on adult trial

    Heatstroke is a serious medical condition where the body overheats, potentially affecting vital organs like the brain, liver, and kidneys, posing a significant threat to life.

    The NCDC has been actively monitoring heat-related illnesses as part of its Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP). A source familiar with the situation said, "New suspected heatstroke cases and deaths are reported every 24 hours, updated by the states/UTs on a centralized platform. The cumulative figures are since March 1."

    In response to the ongoing heatwave, the central government has issued a fresh advisory to all states and Union Territories. The advisory urges hospitals to be fully prepared to handle heat-related illnesses and ensure the availability of essential medicines, IV fluids, ice packs, ORS, and necessary equipment.

    Helicopter carrying pilgrims goes into tailspin while landing in Kedarnath, video viral on social media -WATCH

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert on May 24, warning of heatwave to severe heatwave conditions in many parts of Rajasthan, Vidarbha-Madhya Pradesh, and some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, West Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi from May 24 to 27.

    Last Updated May 24, 2024, 5:33 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BEWARE Southeast Asia emerges as key hub for cyber frauds targeting India; Rs 1775 cr lost to over 88k scams snt

    BEWARE! Southeast Asia emerges as key hub for cyber frauds targeting India; Rs 1775 cr lost to over 88k scams

    Crimson glow of Ladakh's aurora: Giant telescope's May 10 time-lapse video reveals celestial spectacle (WATCH) snt

    Crimson glow of Ladakh's aurora: Giant telescope's May 10 time-lapse video reveals celestial spectacle (WATCH)

    Pune Porsche accident case: Bid to save teen driver foiled; police insist on adult trial AJR

    Pune Porsche accident case: Bid to save teen driver foiled; police insist on adult trial

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 6: Check out dates, timings of dry days in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 6: Check out dates, timings of dry days in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad

    EaseMyTrip co-founder Pitti challenges Dhruv Rathee to debate on Modi Govt's impact, offers Germany to India airticket snt

    EaseMyTrip co-founder challenges Dhruv Rathee to debate on Modi Govt's impact, offers Germany to India ticket

    Recent Stories

    Shahid Afridi appointed as ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 ambassador osf

    Shahid Afridi appointed as ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 ambassador

    Strawberries to Peaches: 8 super hydrating fruits to eat this season ATG EAI

    Strawberries to Peaches: 8 super hydrating fruits to eat this season

    Heat Wave: 7 plants great for controlling pollution ATG

    Heat Wave: 7 plants great for controlling pollution

    cricket Pat Cummins and Becky Boston: From Friendship to Forever osf

    Pat Cummins and Becky Boston: From Friendship to Forever

    Natasha Stankovic HOT photos: 6 times the SEXY actress flaunted her BIKINI body RKK

    Natasha Stankovic HOT photos: 6 times the SEXY actress flaunted her BIKINI body

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon