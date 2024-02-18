Exposed! Pakistan's plot to exploit farmers' protest for creating turmoil in India; listen to viral audio

The ominous potential of social media as a powerful tool for manipulation comes to the forefront in an alarming audio clip where individuals, reportedly based in Pakistan, discuss leveraging the farmers protest to create turmoil within India.

In the age of social media, a disturbing audio clip has surfaced, allegedly featuring Pakistan-based agents strategizing to exploit the farmers protest in India, particularly with the intention to fuel problems for the country and its government.

The purported audio clip sheds light on the perceived use of the ongoing farmers' protest by certain elements to sow chaos and discord within India.

The unidentified man in the audio clip emphasizes the support for Punjab and Khalistan in the context of the ongoing protest, viewing it as an opportune moment to foment chaos and disrupt the country's internal affairs.

(Asianet Newsable does not vouch for the authenticity of the purported audio clip.)

As the nation grapples with these external influences, the farmers' protest remains a contentious issue. Union Ministers Arjun Munda, Piyush Goyal, and Nityanand Rai gear up for the fourth round of discussions with farmer leaders in Chandigarh. Despite previous rounds of talks on February 8, 12, and 15, a conclusive resolution has proven elusive, heightening tensions around the fate of the farmers' demands.

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher, echoing the sentiments of the protesters, emphasizes the urgency for the government to issue an ordinance ensuring a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP). Pandher places the responsibility squarely on the government, stating, "The ball is in the government's court," underscoring the imperative for tangible actions to address the grievances of the protesting farmers.

The farmers' cause continues to garner widespread support from various unions, including the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) and leader Rakesh Tikait. Frustrated by the lack of progress in previous negotiations, they announce plans for further demonstrations and even a potential tractor march to Delhi.

To amplify their demands, farmers are gearing up for dharnas in multiple states, including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, and Uttarakhand on February 21, further intensifying the nationwide protest.