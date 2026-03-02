Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's Jan Ashirwad Yatra received massive public support in Gohpur. He thanked people for their blessings and for acknowledging his work on land rights and employment over the past five years ahead of assembly polls.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma greeted people during the third day of the Bharatiya Janata Party's Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Gohpur area of Assam on Monday, as the campaign continued to receive massive public support ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

Thousands gathered to welcome the leadership during the third day of Yatra in Gohpur, offering floral tributes and vocal support throughout the route. In a post on X on Monday, along with a video showing large crowds welcoming him, CM Sarma wrote, "Not Santa, but I always have gifts for my Bhaginas" (nephews/people).

CM Expresses Gratitude for Overwhelming Support

Earlier, while expressing his gratitude for the overwhelming response on Sunday, CM Sarma said people are openly thanking him for providing land rights and employment over the last five years. "I thank the people of Assam very much. Last night it went on till 12:30, and there were people everywhere. The public gave their full blessings. I never thought people will come out in such large numbers. People are acknowledging what we did in the past five years, and I hope people will give us a strong mandate this time," Sarma said.

He added that many people meet him, saying they got a job or land, or thanking him for taking strict action against illegal infiltrators. "We want to send a strong message that we will evict all illegal encroachers. A lot of people meet me, saying they got a job or a land or thank me for taking strict action against illegal infiltrators. People are supporting us," he said.

Commitment to Protect Land and Identity

During the yatra, the CM reiterated the government's commitment to reclaiming five lakh bighas of encroached land over the next five years. He asserted that land pattas would be granted exclusively to indigenous people, sending a clear message regarding the protection of Assam's land and identity.

Yatra Aims to Safeguard Indigenous Interests

In a press statement issued from the BJP State Headquarters at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan in Guwahati, party spokesperson Pranjal Kalita said, "The Jan Ashirwad Yatra is not merely a political programme but an outreach initiative aimed at reaffirming the party's commitment to safeguarding the interests of Assam's indigenous communities."

Highlighting Cultural Preservation Efforts

The yatra also highlighted the government's initiatives to restore and redevelop the historic Batadrava Than, the birthplace of Srimanta Sankardev, as part of broader cultural and heritage preservation efforts.

Supporters described CM Sarma as their first and foremost choice for a secure and developed Assam, raising slogans and cheering along the yatra route.

Yatra Details and Schedule

The yatra officially began from the Dhekiajuli constituency in Sonitpur district, then on the second day, the yatra was resumed from the Jagiroad constituency in Assam, aiming to connect with over a lakh people daily.

Assam BJP launched the 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' across the state in view of preparations for the upcoming Assembly polls. The first phase of the journey will run from February 28 to March 9. (ANI)