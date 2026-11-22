The event took place at Mamchand Vatika in Sonipat on November 20. The bride's family has complained to the police about the groom's family's alleged wrongdoing and dowry demands.

A Delhi Police officer allegedly called off a wedding in Sonipat, Haryana, due to a desire for a Maruti Suzuki Brezza automobile, which caused a stressful situation. After the groom and his family left without finishing the wedding rites, the bride, clad in her bridal gown, was allegedly left waiting at the mandap.

The event took place at Mamchand Vatika in Sonipat on November 20. The bride's family has complained to the police about the groom's family's alleged wrongdoing and dowry demands.

According to reports, the groom wants a Brezza automobile for Rs 13 lakh.

The bride's father, Subhash Kumar, claims that around six months ago, his daughter Hina's marriage to Kuldeep, a resident of Gandhi Nagar in Gohana, was arranged. Kuldeep works with the Delhi Police.

The family said that once the relationship was finalised, requests for jewellery and a car surfaced. According to the bride's father, he had originally reserved a vehicle for the groom for about Rs 9.5 lakh.

But he reportedly found out through marriage brokers the day before the wedding that Kuldeep was dissatisfied with the car and preferred a Maruti Suzuki Brezza. After canceling the initial reservation, the family attempted to arrange the more costly car, which is said to be worth about Rs 13 lakh, but they were unable to do it in time.

The bride's family claims that jewellery requests were also made.

The bride's father also said that the groom's family had high standards for silver and gold jewellery.

The family had prepared silver anklets, four-tola gold earrings for his mother, and a two-tola gold necklace for the groom, according to the lawsuit. The bride's family claimed to have placed orders to fulfil these expectations, and jewellery for other relatives was supposedly considered as well.

Prior to the event, furniture and other wedding-related arrangements had already been arranged.

The groom reportedly left the wedding location.

The bride's family had prepared meals for over 1,200 people at the wedding location on November 20. However, Kuldeep and his mother reportedly arrived at the location dressed normally rather than in a customary baraat.

According to the bride's father, the groom searched for the Brezza automobile, and when it wasn't found, the two families got into a fight. He also said Kuldeep fought with Sahil, the bride's brother, and mistreated family members.

Relatives apparently asked the groom and his mother to finish the wedding rites, but they allegedly refused and departed the location. Meanwhile, Hina waited in her wedding gown.

The bride's relatives are seeking police action.

In addition to arranging food, music, and other rituals, Subhash Kumar said he spent about Rs 25–30 lakh on wedding preparations, including about Rs 1.32 lakh on furniture.

Both parties reportedly used Dial 112 to call the police after the incident. The bride's father then filed a complaint against Kuldeep and his family at the Sector 27 police station in Sonipat.

According to reports, Hina is eligible for both JBT and MA. The family has called for proper legal action as well as a fair inquiry. We are awaiting more information on the police investigation and any official action taken against the accused.