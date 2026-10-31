A Hyderabad police constable has been booked for allegedly stealing seized gold ornaments and transferring money from a mobile phone during a dowry death case investigation at the Meerpet police station.

Police Constable Booked for Misappropriation of Evidence

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 31 (ANI): A police constable from Meerpet Police Station of Hyderabad has been booked for alleged misappropriation of case property seized in a dowry death case. According to police, on October 27, Meerpet's Inspector of Police, B Shobhan, had lodged a complaint.

Case Background and Investigation

According to the FIR, brief facts of the case are that on July 30, Cr. No. 1049/2026 was registered at PS Meerpet on the complaint of Gatla Padma regarding the death by hanging of her daughter, Kotturu Hema, allegedly due to dowry harassment by her husband Kotturu Raj Kumar (A1) and his family members. During the investigation, atleast five accused were apprehended and remanded. Mobile phones and gold and silver ornaments were seized under panchanamas and were handed over to PC N Sravan Kumar (PC 10464) on August 22 at PS Meerpet by the Investigation Officer under proper acknowledgement in the presence of the SHO, Meerpet and Sector SI Uma Maheswari.

Details of Alleged Misconduct

It was subsequently discovered that PC Sravan Kumar had allegedly illegally transferred Rs 1,70,000 from the seized mobile phone of A1, including Rs. 1,37,000 to his wife's account and the remaining amount to one Mallakedi Shivajee. He also allegedly pledged 122.2 grams of gold ornaments, seized at the instance of A2, for Rs. 12,37,000. He further allegedly handed over the mobile phone of A5 to A5.

Based on the complaint, a case in Cr. No. 1538/2026 under Section 316(5), 238 of BNS and Section 66(c) and 66(D) of the IT Act, 2000 has been registered. FIR was issued by P Mallaiah, SI of Police and S Mattam Raju, Detective Inspector, is the Investigating Officer. (ANI)

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