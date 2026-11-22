President Droupadi Murmu and other leaders have expressed deep sorrow following the sudden demise of BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ramrao Sakharam Wadkute at the age of 72. He is remembered for his dedication to public welfare and national development.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ramrao Wadkute Passes Away at 72 in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday expressed profound grief over the demise of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP Ramrao Wadkute, who passed away at the age of 72 following a heart attack in New Delhi.

In a post on X, the President extended heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and admirers of the deceased Rajya Sabha MP, who devoted his life to the development of Maharashtra and the nation. "Deeply saddened by the demise of Rajya Sabha MP Ramrao Sakharam Wadkute Ji. He was dedicated to the cause of public welfare and made valuable contributions to the development of Maharashtra and the nation. My heartfelt condolences to his family members, admirers and well-wishers," she said.

Meanwhile, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan paid tribute to his public service and extended condolences to his loved ones. In a post on X, the Vice President emphasised that Wadkute's contribution to public service will always be remembered. "Deeply saddened by the passing of Rajya Sabha MP Ramrao Sakharam Wadkute ji. His contributions to public life and service to the people will be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and supporters. May they find strength in this hour of grief," he said.

Earlier in the day, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju offered his prayers and support to the family of his parliamentary colleague. "Deeply saddened by the passing of our colleague in Parliament, BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ramrao Wadkute ji. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. May God grant peace to the departed soul and strength to his loved ones in this difficult hour," he said in a post on X.

Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol also expressed sorrow over the demise of the parliamentarian, noting that public life has lost an experienced and committed leader. Paying tribute to Wadkute, in a post on X, Mohol extended condolences and strength to the family and friends of the Rajya Sabha MP. "The news of the passing of our colleague in Parliament, senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ramrao Wadkute, is deeply saddening. His contributions to social and political life will always be remembered. His passing has deprived public life of an experienced and dedicated leader. We share in the grief of the Wadkute family. We pray to God to grant peace to the departed soul and give the bereaved family the strength to bear this loss," he said.

Wadkute took the oath as a Rajya Sabha MP of the Bharatiya Janata Party in April 2026.