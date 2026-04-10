Nitish Kumar is set to take his oath as a Rajya Sabha MP, a move JD(U) MLA Jayant Raj Kushwaha described as the 'end of an era' for Bihar politics. This marks Kumar's transition from his record-breaking tenure as CM to a role in national politics.

'End of an Era' in Bihar Politics

Janata Dal (United) MLA Jayant Raj Kushwaha on Friday reflected on a major turning point in Bihar's political history as Nitish Kumar is scheduled to take his oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha in New Delhi today. Speaking to ANI, he marked the end of an era, as Kumar prepares to transition from his record-breaking tenure as Chief Minister to a role in national politics, adding that taking the oath as a Rajya Sabha MP is a procedural step.

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"The CM has taken the decision. Only formalities are left today. He has been elected to the Rajya Sabha, and it is just a formality that needs to be completed," Kushwaha told ANI. Praising Kumar's tenure, he added, "In 20 years, you are seeing where Bihar has reached. The tenure of the Honourable Chief Minister will be remembered even after 20-25 years."

Nitish Kumar, who recently secured his election to the Rajya Sabha, is scheduled to take the oath in the national capital today. Following his election, Kumar resigned from the Bihar Legislative Council (MLC) on March 30, paving the way for his transition to Parliament. Senior leaders from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), including Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers Vijay Kumar Sinha and Samrat Choudhary, arrived in Delhi and are expected to attend the oath-taking ceremony.

NDA Unity Affirmed Amidst Transition

Meanwhile, Bihar BJP President Nitin Nabin dismissed speculation of any rift within the NDA over the anticipated appointment of a new Chief Minister in the state. He said that all decisions are being taken in an orderly manner under Kumar's leadership. "There are no differences anywhere; everything is proceeding as per schedule. Nitish Kumar is taking the oath of office in the Rajya Sabha on the 10th," Nabin said, adding that the BJP continues to uphold "gathbandhan dharma."

Nitish Kumar's Political Journey

Nitish Kumar, one of India's most seasoned political leaders, began his career as an MLA in 1985 and later served as a Union Minister under former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He first assumed office as Bihar Chief Minister in 2005 and remains the state's longest-serving leader. (ANI)