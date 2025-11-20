Nitish Kumar was sworn in as Bihar CM for a historic 10th time. NDA leaders, including UP CM Yogi Adityanath, praised his experience and the 'double-engine' government's efforts, celebrating the alliance's renewed mandate in the state.

Ahead of Nitish Kumar's historic tenth swearing-in as Bihar Chief Minister on Thursday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the mandate reflected "Nitish ji's vast experience and the double-engine government's efforts," as NDA leaders from across the country reached Patna, expressing joy and confidence in the alliance's renewed rule.

Speaking to the media, Uttar Pradesh CM said, "On behalf of the people of Uttar Pradesh, I have come here to congratulate the new government in Bihar. What we are seeing here today is the result of Nitish Kumar ji's vast experience and the double-engine government's efforts. I congratulate the people of Bihar...I congratulate Nitish ji, Samrat Choudhary, Vijay Sinha ji and the new cabinet, which will be sworn in today."

Allies and NDA Leaders Extend Congratulations

Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) MLA Sneh Lata Kushwaha expressed joy for Nitish Kumar to become CM again and said, "It is a matter of great joy that Nitish Kumar ji will be taking oath as CM for the 10th time. People have faith in him and want him to become the CM again."

RLM leader Upendra Kushwaha added, "The public has given such a good mandate. Naturally, we have the opportunity to serve the public again. This occasion is being celebrated, that is why everyone is coming."

Additionally, BJP Central Observer Keshav Prasad Maurya said the NDA government under PM Modi and Nitish Kumar would "take Bihar forward and fulfil the expectations of the people," extending greetings to the new leadership team. "I congratulate Nitish Kumar ji, Samrat Choudhary, Vijay Sinha and all the other NDA leaders who will swear-in as ministers today," he added.

Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi called it a historic moment for the state. "This is a historic moment for Bihar... Till now, no one has taken an oath as the CM for the 10th time... To give him blessings, the PM is also coming, which is the first time in the history of Bihar that the PM has come for the oath ceremony of the CM.", Manjhi said.

National Leaders Applaud NDA's Win in Bihar

Furthermore, leaders from across India echoed similar sentiments. Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang congratulated Nitish Kumar and the NDA, saying the victory was a testament to public trust. "Today, on behalf of Sikkim and the people of entire Sikkim, I want to extend my heartiest congratulations to the Bihar government that is going to be formed. I want to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi, under whose leadership the NDA has formed the government in Bihar. I want to congratulate Nitish Kumar ji for becoming the CM for the 10th time," he said.

Gujarat Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi also said that the historic win "belongs to the people of Bihar." "Many congratulations to the people of Bihar. Under the leadership of Modi ji, we have recorded a historic win. This victory belongs to the people of Bihar," Sanghavi said.

Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma also called it a "historic victory" under the leadership of PM Modi and Nitish Kumar. "This is a historic victory for the NDA under the leadership of PM Modi, Nitish Kumar ji and all the alliance members. I want to thank the people of Bihar for showing trust in the NDA. I am confident that Bihar will progress under the NDA," he said.

Chhattisgarh Deputy CM Vijay Sharma summed up the celebratory mood, saying, "Bihar mein aayi bahar hai, NDA ki phir se aayi sarkaar hai."

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis added that the mandate proved Bihar's trust in PM Modi and Nitish Kumar's governance. "It is a matter of joy that the people of Bihar have shown trust in PM Modi and the work done by Nitish Kumar ji. The people have blessed NDA once again, and this election will make Bihar an important state in the 21st century," he said.

Moreover, Union Minister Nityanand Rai called it a proud moment, while Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar described the outcome as a "historic victory" driven by public confidence. "Today for the 10th time, Nitish Kumar will take the oath as the CM of Bihar... Today is a proud moment for Bihar that the people of Bihar have given a historic victory to the NDA," Rai said.

Ajit Pawar added, "NDA's victory in Bihar is a historic victory. Nitish Kumar ji is going to become the CM for the 10th time. The people of Bihar have shown trust in PM Modi, Union HM Amit Shah, Nitish Kumar ji in this election, and the people of the country have seen this."

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta and Tripura CM Manik Saha also arrived to attend the ceremony, with Gupta calling the win "janta ke vishwas ki jeet." "Yeh janta ke vishwas ki jeet hain, sarkaar ke prayaas ki jeet hain aur Bihar mein vikas ki jeet hain (This is the victory of public trust, victory of government's efforts and victory of development in Bihar)," Gupta said.

Tripura CM Manik Saha said, "When elections were taking place, I came from Tripura to participate in the election campaign. When I came here, I saw the trust people had for PM Modi and CM Nitish Kumar."

Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar reached Gandhi Maidan shortly before the ceremony, where he was set to take oath along with Deputy CMs Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, as NDA leaders celebrated the beginning of a new chapter in Bihar's governance. (ANI)