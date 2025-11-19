Nitish Kumar was elected NDA legislature leader and is set to become Bihar's CM for the 10th time. The move follows the NDA's landslide victory in the 2025 assembly polls, securing 202 of 243 seats. JD(U) leader Neeraj Kumar hailed him.

Senior Janata Dal (United) leader Neeraj Kumar on Wednesday said that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar remains a symbol of good governance and has the trust of the people in the state.

The JD(U) leader extended his greetings to Nitish Kumar on being elected as the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) legislature leader.

"Heartfelt congratulations to Bihar's popular Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on being unanimously elected as the leader of the NDA Legislature Party. This decision shows that Nitish Kumar alone is Bihar's trust, the foundation of stability, and the symbol of good governance," Kumar posted on X.

Speaking to ANI, Neeraj Kumar said, "We have been in power for 20 years continuously because of our work."

Nitish Kumar Set for 10th Term as Bihar CM

The JD(U) chief was unanimously elected as the legislative leader of the NDA, a day before the swearing-in ceremony.

Along with Kumar's deputies Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) or [LJP (RV)] chief Chirag Paswan and Bihar Bharatriya Janata Party (BJP) president Dilip Kumar Jaiswal were present on the occasion.

The 2025 Bihar assembly elections concluded with the NDA sweeping 202 seats. Of the 202 assembly constituencies, the BJP won 89 seats, and the Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) won 85.

Earlier in the day, Kumar was elected leader of the JD(U) legislative party at a meeting held at his residence in Patna. He will tender his resignation to Governor Arif Mohammad Khan today and will take oath as the Bihar Chief Minister for the 10th time.

Ahead of the formation of the new government, Samrat Choudhary was elected leader of the BJP legislative party in Bihar, while Vijay Sinha was elected deputy leader.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other prominent leaders of the NDA will attend the swearing-in ceremony, scheduled to be held tomorrow.

Various Chief Ministers of NDA-rule states are also expected to attend the ceremony.

"The leader of the BJP legislature party will be selected today. It will be a historic oath-taking ceremony tomorrow as PM Modi and CMs of all states will be attending it," BJP leader Prem Kumar told ANI.

Bihar Assembly Election 2025: NDA's Landslide Victory

The NDA registered a historic landslide victory in the 2025 Bihar assembly polls, winning 202 of the 243 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan managed to secure only 35 seats.

The ruling alliance secured a three-fourths majority in the 243-member Bihar Assembly, marking the second time the NDA crossed the 200-seat mark in state polls. In 2010, it had won 206 seats.

Party-wise Results

In the NDA, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 89 seats, Janata Dal (United) won 85, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJPRV) won 19, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (HAMS) won five, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha won four seats.

Among opposition parties, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won 25 seats, the Indian National Congress six, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) [CPI(ML)(L)] two, the Indian Inclusive Party (IIP) one, and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] one seat.

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) secured five seats, while the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won one seat.

Record Voter Turnout

The Bihar assembly elections were held in two phases on November 6 and 11.

Bihar recorded a historic 67.13 per cent voter turnout, the highest since 1951, with women voters outpacing men (71.6% vs 62.8%). (ANI)