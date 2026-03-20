Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is set to be re-elected unopposed as the JD(U) national president for a fourth term. Transport Minister Shrawan Kumar confirmed no other contenders are expected, with the official announcement scheduled for March 24.

Bihar Transport Minister Shrawan Kumar, discussing Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's nomination for the JD(U) president post, stated that there appear to be no other contenders for the position. Speaking to ANI, Kumar, however, added that the official announcement of the national president is expected to be made on March 24.

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"We went to Delhi for his nomination and submitted it to the national election officer there. The nomination date is till 22nd March. The announcement of the national president will be made on the 24th March, probably. It doesn't seem like there will be any other nomination for the post of the party president," said Kumar.

Fourth Consecutive Term for Nitish Kumar

Earlier, multiple leaders of the Janata Dal (United) filed the nomination for the post of the party's president on behalf of Nitish Kumar, with him set to lead the party at the national level for the fourth consecutive term. The Rajya Sabha MP is currently in Delhi after being elected to the Upper House recently.

Party Members' Collective Request

JD(U) National Working President Sanjay Kumar Jha confirmed the development, noting that the move follows a collective request from party members to see the veteran leader remain at the helm of the organisation. Sanjay Kumar Jha, while talking to the reporters, said on Thursday, "We have filed a nomination on behalf of Nitish Kumar for him to become the National President (of the party)... The last day of nomination is 22 March..."

'Nitish Kumar is our guardian'

Ram Nath Thakur, while speaking to ANI, praised Nitish Kumar, saying that Kumar is their guardian and hence workers wish for his nomination. "Nitish Kumar is our guardian and a senior leader of the party... Workers wished for his nomination. He will contribute to the party as well as keep an eye on the progress of Bihar," said Thakur.

Multiple leaders of the Janata Dal (United) filed the nomination for the post of the party's president on behalf of Nitish Kumar, with him set to lead the party at the national level for the fourth consecutive term. The Rajya Sabha MP is currently in Delhi after being elected in the Upper House recently. (ANI)