Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's resignation from the Legislative Council has been accepted by Chairman Awadhesh Narain Singh, who said the state is 'saddened.' Kumar, the JD(U) chief, resigned after his recent election to the Rajya Sabha.

Nitish Kumar Resigns from Bihar Legislative Council

Chairman of the Bihar Legislative Council, Awadhesh Narain Singh, on Monday confirmed that the resignation of Bihar's longest-serving Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar from the Legislative Council (MLC) has been accepted, adding that the state is "saddened by his departure."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to reporters, Singh said he met the Chief Minister earlier in the day as part of a courtesy visit and received his resignation. "I met the Chief Minister this morning as a courtesy visit. He has submitted his resignation... The seat will be declared vacant... Bihar is saddened by his departure... Today, Bihar is being counted among the developed states... The resignation has been accepted," he said.

Bihar's longest-serving Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar resigned from his membership of the Bihar Legislative Council (MLC) today. Kumar, who was elected to the Rajya Sabha earlier this month, tendered his resignation from the state legislature.

Reactions to Resignation

Further, Bihar Legislative Assembly Speaker Prem Kumar said an official letter has been issued, and formal notification will follow, while expressing confidence that Nitish Kumar will continue to focus on the welfare of Bihar. He added that both leaders have played pivotal roles in state and national politics and shared a long-standing bond that will endure into the future. "I have accepted the resignation of Nitin Nabin... I have issued instructions to initiate the necessary further proceedings. An official letter has been issued, and a formal notification will also be released shortly. I have also received confirmation that the Chief Minister of Bihar has tendered his resignation within the Council. This is, truly, a deeply emotional moment; we have worked together for a very long time," Kumar said.

"Although this parting naturally evokes a sense of unease and concern, I remain fully confident that his focus will always remain squarely centred on the welfare of Bihar. Both of these leaders have consistently played a pivotal role in the politics of both the nation and the State of Bihar. Our bond is a long-standing one, it existed in the past, endures in the present, and will undoubtedly persist into the future," he said.

JD(U) MLC Calls it 'Not an Emotional Moment'

Janata Dal (United) MLC Sanjay Gandhi said Nitish Kumar resigned from the Legislative Council in a composed manner, calling it "not an emotional moment." "... It wasn't an emotional moment. The Chief Minister was feeling very comfortable. He follows the rules... We have been MLCs for 20 years," he said. (ANI)