Nitish Kumar’s ghar wapasi: BJP’s Samrat Choudhary, Vijay Sinha to be Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers?

Nitish Kumar submitted his resignation as Bihar Chief Minister today, after which, the state will have two deputy chief ministers from the BJP. While Samrat Chaudhary was elected as the leader of the legislative party, Vijay Sinha was elected as the deputy leader.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday submitted his resignation to Governor Rajendra V Arlekar amid speculations that he would be returning to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the BJP, in less than two years of the controversial political break-up.

After accepting Kumar's resignation, the governor invited him to serve as interim chief minister until a new administration was established. Kumar, who was accompanied by senior minister Bijendra Yadav of the JD(U), after the resignation said that he advised the governor to dissolve the Bihar assembly.

The state will now have two Deputy Chief Ministers from the BJP - state BJP chief Samrat Chaudhary, and Leader of Opposition in the Bihar assembly, Vijay Sinha. The development came as Bihar MLAs, during the legislative party meeting, unanimously passed the proposal to form the NDA government in the state with BJP, JD(U) and other allies.

Also read | 'Tried to make it work but...' Nitish Kumar's first reaction after resigning as Bihar CM

After being elected as the Leader of the Legislative Party, state BJP chief Samrat Chaudhary said, "BJP did a historic thing for my life. This is an emotional moment for me to have been elected as the Leader of the Legislative Party to be a part of the government."

"We decided to support Nitish Kumar's proposal to ensure that there is no jungle raj in Bihar and Sanjay Jha came here as his ambassador. This proposal was in line with the mandate that we received in 2020 for the development of Bihar and to put an end to the terror of Lalu Yadav," Chaudhary added.

Nitish Kumar said to Governor Rajendra Arlekar on Sunday at the Raj Bhavan, "We have decided to sever ties with the 'Mahagathbandhan' in the state".

Also Read | 'Mar Jaana Qabool Hai': Nitish Kumar's old video on BJP alliance resurfaces as he resigns as Bihar CM (WATCH)