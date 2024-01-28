Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Nitish Kumar’s ghar wapasi: BJP’s Samrat Choudhary, Vijay Sinha to be Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers?

    Nitish Kumar submitted his resignation as Bihar Chief Minister today, after which, the state will have two deputy chief ministers from the BJP. While Samrat Chaudhary was elected as the leader of the legislative party, Vijay Sinha was elected as the deputy leader.

    Nitish Kumar ghar wapasi BJP Samrat Choudhary Vijay Sinha to be Bihar Deputy chief ministers gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 28, 2024, 1:13 PM IST

    Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday submitted his resignation to Governor Rajendra V Arlekar amid speculations that he would be returning to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the BJP, in less than two years of the controversial political break-up.

    After accepting Kumar's resignation, the governor invited him to serve as interim chief minister until a new administration was established. Kumar, who was accompanied by senior minister Bijendra Yadav of the JD(U), after the resignation said that he advised the governor to dissolve the Bihar assembly.

    The state will now have two Deputy Chief Ministers from the BJP - state BJP chief Samrat Chaudhary, and Leader of Opposition in the Bihar assembly, Vijay Sinha. The development came as Bihar MLAs, during the legislative party meeting, unanimously passed the proposal to form the NDA government in the state with BJP, JD(U) and other allies.  

    Also read | 'Tried to make it work but...' Nitish Kumar's first reaction after resigning as Bihar CM

    After being elected as the Leader of the Legislative Party, state BJP chief Samrat Chaudhary said, "BJP did a historic thing for my life. This is an emotional moment for me to have been elected as the Leader of the Legislative Party to be a part of the government."

    "We decided to support Nitish Kumar's proposal to ensure that there is no jungle raj in Bihar and Sanjay Jha came here as his ambassador. This proposal was in line with the mandate that we received in 2020 for the development of Bihar and to put an end to the terror of Lalu Yadav," Chaudhary added.

    Nitish Kumar said to Governor Rajendra Arlekar on Sunday at the Raj Bhavan, "We have decided to sever ties with the 'Mahagathbandhan' in the state".

    Also Read | 'Mar Jaana Qabool Hai': Nitish Kumar's old video on BJP alliance resurfaces as he resigns as Bihar CM (WATCH)

    Last Updated Jan 28, 2024, 1:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Like aaya ram gaya ram Congress Mallikarjun Kharge on Nitish Kumar resignation gcw

    'Like aaya ram, gaya ram...' Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge on Nitish Kumar's resignation

    Kerala govt not likely to increase welfare pension this year; Reports RKN

    Kerala govt not likely to increase welfare pension this year; Reports

    Kalaburagi shocker: Minor boy stripped, paraded semi-naked for skipping hostel 'Ambedkar puja' (WATCH) snt

    Kalaburagi shocker: Minor boy stripped, paraded semi-naked for skipping hostel 'Ambedkar puja' (WATCH)

    Ram Janaki temple in UP's Kanpur received bomb threat days after Ayodhya's Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha snt

    Ram Janaki temple in UP's Kanpur received bomb threat days after Ayodhya's Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha

    Tried to make it work but Nitish Kumar first reaction after resigning as Bihar CM gcw

    'Tried to make it work but...' Nitish Kumar's first reaction after resigning as Bihar CM

    Recent Stories

    Injured Shamar Joseph leads Windies to historic win over Australia at The Gabba; celebration video goes viral snt

    Injured Shamar Joseph leads Windies to historic win over Australia at The Gabba; celebration video goes viral

    Like aaya ram gaya ram Congress Mallikarjun Kharge on Nitish Kumar resignation gcw

    'Like aaya ram, gaya ram...' Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge on Nitish Kumar's resignation

    Kerala govt not likely to increase welfare pension this year; Reports RKN

    Kerala govt not likely to increase welfare pension this year; Reports

    Kalaburagi shocker: Minor boy stripped, paraded semi-naked for skipping hostel 'Ambedkar puja' (WATCH) snt

    Kalaburagi shocker: Minor boy stripped, paraded semi-naked for skipping hostel 'Ambedkar puja' (WATCH)

    Filmfare Awards 2024: 'Animal' to 'Jawan', who won what RKK

    Filmfare Awards 2024: 'Animal' to 'Jawan', who won what

    Recent Videos

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH) AJR

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path (WATCH)

    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha'

    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' (WATCH)

    Video Icon