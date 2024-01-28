Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Tried to make it work but...' Nitish Kumar's first reaction after resigning as Bihar CM

    The Janata Dal (United) president Nitish Kumar on Sunday resigned from Bihar’s top post of chief minister. Explaining the reason behind quitting the Mahagadbandhan and returning to the BJP-led NDA, JD(U) supremo said everything was not alright, and the decision was taken after listening to party workers.
     

    First Published Jan 28, 2024, 12:26 PM IST

    After submitting his resignation as the Chief Minister of Bihar on Sunday, Nitish Kumar, explained the reason behind the move, said that the political situation in the state had emerged "because not everything was alright". The JD(U) supremo added he "tried to make it work, couldn't".

    Speaking to the reporters, Kumar said, "Today, I have resigned as the Chief Minister and I have also told the Governor to dissolve the government in the state. This situation came because not everything was alright...I was getting views from everyone. I listened to all of them. Today, the government has been dissolved."

    “The mahagathbandhan is finished. I have listened to suggestions of all. The situation was not good in grand alliance. Now, if our erstwhile partners (BJP) join us, we’ll proceed. We tried to make INDIA bloc but it was not working,” Kumar told reporters after quitting.

    Nitish Kumar met Governor Rajendra Arlekar at Raj Bhavan this morning following a meeting of JD(U) MLAs. At about 11 am, he tendered his resignation, breaking his 18-month coalition with Lalu Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress.

    Nitish Kumar is expected to take the oath of office as the new Chief Minister of Bihar at 5 pm today, with the backing of the BJP and other National Democratic Alliance member parties. At Raj Bhavan, the ceremonies leading up to his swearing-in have begun.

