RLM chief Upendra Kushwaha welcomed Nitish Kumar's Rajya Sabha nomination, saying after 20 years as Bihar CM, he will now 'serve Delhi.' Nitish Kumar filed his papers in Patna as an NDA candidate in the presence of Union Minister Amit Shah.

Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) chief and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Rajya Sabha candidate Upendra Kushwaha on Thursday welcomed Nitish Kumar's decision after he filed nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections, saying he served Bihar for over 20 years as the Chief Minister and now will serve Delhi. "As NDA candidates, 5 candidates have filed their nominations today... the victory of all candidates is certain... Nitish Kumar (Rajya Sabha) is going; this is his decision, and everyone appreciates his decision. He served Bihar for over 20 years; now he will serve Delhi," he said.

Nitish Kumar, who has served as Bihar's longest-tenured Chief Minister for over two decades, filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha in Patna in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Amit Shah Hails Nitish's Tenure as 'Golden Chapter'

Earlier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar's tenure as Bihar Chief Minister as a "golden chapter" in the state's history and welcomed his return to national politics as he filed nomination for the Rajya Sabha election. Amit Shah emphasised the "glorious" tenure of Nitish Kumar as the Chief Minister of Bihar during which he made significant contributions to Bihar's progress.

"Bihar's CM also filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha. With this, after a long gap, he will once again enter national politics as a Rajya Sabha MP. Nitish Kumar served as CM of Bihar from 2005 until now. His tenure was truly glorious. This tenure will be written as a golden chapter in Bihar's history, shaping the entire gamut of Bihar's development... Throughout his long career as an MLA, MP, Chief Minister, and Union Minister, his kurta was never stained. His entire life was free from corruption charges," he said.

"For 11 years under PM Modi's leadership, he made a significant contribution to Bihar's progress in every way, and it was under his leadership that all of PM Modi's initiatives reached the people of Bihar... He is once again returning to Delhi as a Rajya Sabha MP. I and all our NDA colleagues heartily welcome him, and his tenure as Chief Minister will always be remembered and respected by the people of Bihar," he added.

Apart from Nitish Kumar, other NDA candidates, including Upendra Kushwaha and BJP Chief Nitin Nabin, also filed their nominations for the Upper House.

Nitish Kumar won his fifth election in 2025 as the NDA secured two-third majority in Bihar and took oath for the 10th time. He is Bihar's longest-serving Chief Minister. (ANI)