Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel released 'Shaping Tomorrow's Cities' by GUVNL MD Shalini Agrawal. The book details turning urbanisation challenges into opportunities for sustainable, climate-resilient cities, guided by PM Modi's vision.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday released the book "Shaping Tomorrow's Cities - From Climate Risk to Green Opportunities" in Gandhinagar.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A Vision for Sustainable Urbanisation

According to the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO), urbanisation is reshaping the world. This book explores how cities can be developed as sustainable, climate-resilient, and innovative spaces rather than seen as problems. Guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this book by Sushri Shalini Agrawal, Managing Director of Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL), depicts how the challenges of urbanisation can be turned into opportunities, reflecting a vision for future cities in line with global urban development trends.

The book emphasises the need for proactive planning and policies to address the environmental and social challenges of growing urbanisation in the years to come. Also, it explores solutions for the impacts of climate change caused by energy demand, resource use, and greenhouse gas emissions linked to urbanisation.

Tackling India's Urban Challenges

Urbanisation in India is growing rapidly and is expected to rise significantly by 2047. Cities will play a key role in driving economic development. This growth also puts pressure on infrastructure, housing, water, and basic services. The book provides a detailed analysis of the importance of proper city planning and sustainable development to address these challenges.

Financing Sustainable Development

The book also highlights funding options for sustainable development projects, explaining that major investments for climate-resilient infrastructure can come from green bonds, public-private partnerships, carbon markets, and climate finance. It further discusses strengthening the financial capacity of local governments and making municipal finance systems more robust.

Cities as Platforms for Solutions

The book emphasises that cities are not the cause of problems but platforms to develop solutions for social, economic, and environmental challenges. It shows how, with proper planning, technology, and sustainable policies, cities can become centres of development and pillars of a green future. (ANI)