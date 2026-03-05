As Bihar CM Nitish Kumar files his nomination for the Rajya Sabha, BJP MP Manan Kumar Mishra has called for a BJP leader to be the next Chief Minister, suggesting a power shift in the state's NDA coalition.

BJP MP Manan Kumar Mishra on Thursday suggested a shift in the power dynamics of Bihar after incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar filed nomination for the Rajya Sabha in Patna. Speaking to the media, he claimed that Nitish Kumar has a long-standing wish to serve in the Rajya Sabha (the Upper House of Parliament), hinting at a potential transition away from state politics. He explicitly stated his belief that the next Chief Minister should be from the BJP, reflecting a growing sentiment within the party's rank-and-file to lead the state directly rather than playing second fiddle.

"...Nitish Kumar's wish was that he go to the Rajya Sabha... This (regarding the Chief Minister of Bihar) will be decided by the top leadership... I think the Chief Minister should be from the BJP itself...," he said.

Amit Shah hails Nitish Kumar's tenure as 'golden chapter'

Nitish Kumar, who has served as Bihar's longest-tenured Chief Minister for over two decades, filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha in Patna in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Earlier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar's tenure as Bihar Chief Minister as a "golden chapter" in the state's history and welcomed his return to national politics as he filed nomination for the Rajya Sabha election.

"Bihar's CM also filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha. With this, after a long gap, he will once again enter national politics as a Rajya Sabha MP. Nitish Kumar served as CM of Bihar from 2005 until now. His tenure was truly glorious. This tenure will be written as a golden chapter in Bihar's history, shaping the entire gamut of Bihar's development... Throughout his long career as an MLA, MP, Chief Minister, and Union Minister, his kurta was never stained. His entire life was free from corruption charges," he said.

"For 11 years under PM Modi's leadership, he made a significant contribution to Bihar's progress in every way, and it was under his leadership that all of PM Modi's initiatives reached the people of Bihar... He is once again returning to Delhi as a Rajya Sabha MP. I and all our NDA colleagues heartily welcome him, and his tenure as Chief Minister will always be remembered and respected by the people of Bihar," he added.

Other NDA Candidates File Nominations

Apart from Nitish Kumar, other NDA candidates, including Upendra Kushwaha and BJP Chief Nitin Nabin, also filed their nominations for the Upper House.

Nitish Kumar won his fifth election in 2025 as the NDA secured two-third majority in Bihar and took oath for the 10th time. He is Bihar's longest-serving Chief Minister.