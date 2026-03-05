JD(U) leader Harshvardhan Singh praised Nitish Kumar for filing his Rajya Sabha nomination, asserting he acts on his own will and cannot be pressured. Union Minister Amit Shah also hailed his return to national politics and his 'golden chapter' as CM.

'Nitish Kumar Can't Be Pressured'

JD(U) leader Harshvardhan Singh on Thursday hailed Nitish Kumar after he filed a nomination for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, stating that he is not the person who can be pressured into doing anything. Singh said that Nitish Kumar always wished to attend all four houses and had filed for the Rajya Sabha elections on his own will. "He tweeted that he always wanted to attend all four Houses... so he decided he should join the Rajya Sabha... Nitish Kumar is not only the most powerful and respected leader in our state, but also in the entire country. History shows that Nitish Kumar doesn't bow to anyone's pressure, nor can anyone pressure him. Nitish Kumar has done whatever he wants, and he has done it on his own strength, with his own power..." he said.

"When he had only 43 seats, no one could suppress him. Today, he has 85 seats. No one can suppress him. He has his own will. He does what he wants, and the people of Bihar wholeheartedly stand with him..." he added.

Amit Shah Hails 'Golden Chapter' of Nitish's Tenure

Earlier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar's tenure as Bihar Chief Minister as a "golden chapter" in the state's history and welcomed his return to national politics as he filed a nomination for the Rajya Sabha election. Amit Shah emphasised the "glorious" tenure of Nitish Kumar as the Chief Minister of Bihar during which he made significant contributions to Bihar's progress. "Bihar's CM also filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha. With this, after a long gap, he will once again enter national politics as a Rajya Sabha MP. Nitish Kumar served as CM of Bihar from 2005 until now. His tenure was truly glorious. This tenure will be written as a golden chapter in Bihar's history, shaping the entire gamut of Bihar's development... Throughout his long career as an MLA, MP, Chief Minister, and Union Minister, his kurta was never stained. His entire life was free from corruption charges," he said.

"For 11 years under PM Modi's leadership, he made a significant contribution to Bihar's progress in every way, and it was under his leadership that all of PM Modi's initiatives reached the people of Bihar... He is once again returning to Delhi as a Rajya Sabha MP. I and all our NDA colleagues heartily welcome him, and his tenure as Chief Minister will always be remembered and respected by the people of Bihar," he added.

Political Transition in Bihar

The statement comes as Bihar witnessed a huge political transition with incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar filing a nomination for the Rajya Sabha in Patna. Apart from Nitish Kumar, other NDA candidates, including Upendra Kushwaha and BJP Chief Nitin Nabin, also filed their nominations for the Upper House.

Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar won his fifth election in 2025 as the NDA secured a two-thirds majority in Bihar and took the oath for the 10th time. He is Bihar's longest-serving Chief Minister. (ANI)