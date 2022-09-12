Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad Yadav to meet Sonia Gandhi in Delhi soon, says Tejashwi Yadav

    Tejashwi Yadav's remarks come amid the opposition's efforts to unite ahead of the 2024 General Elections. Bihar Chief Minister C M Nitish Kumar stated during his visit to Delhi earlier this month that he met with Opposition leaders to unite and fight the saffron party in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 12, 2022, 1:57 PM IST

    Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Monday said that CM Nitish Kumar and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav would meet Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi in Delhi when she returns. While talking to reporters, Yadav said, "Yes, there will be a meeting once she (Sonia Gandhi) returns. Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad Yadav will travel together (to meet her)."

    Notably, Tejashwi Yadav's statement comes amid the Opposition's efforts to unite ahead of the 2024 General Elections. During his visit to Delhi earlier this month, Bihar Chief Minister C M Nitish Kumar stated that he met with Opposition leaders to unite and fight the saffron party in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

    While in Delhi, Nitish Kumar met with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party leaders Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav, Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

    The Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, said, "I'm doing my part to bring the opposition leaders together, and my efforts will continue. I am confident that the opposition leaders will bond together soon and that everyone will contribute to the fight against the BJP. In two to three months, the Prime Ministerial candidate will be chosen. Currently, I am not the opposition parties' Prime Ministerial candidate."

    Tejashwi Yadav also reiterated the newly formed 'Mahagathbandhan' government's promise to create 20 lakh jobs in the state: "Those who do not believe this, must wait and see. It will undoubtedly occur. I'm not going to respond to whatever someone says. This is our commitment as members of the government. This will happen."

    Notably, JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar severed ties with the BJP last month and joined the Congress and RJD to form the state's 'Mahagathbandhan' government. Tejashwi, an RJD leader, was sworn in as Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister in the new state Cabinet.

    Last Updated Sep 12, 2022, 1:57 PM IST
