Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Uniting Opposition for 2024 elections: Nitish Kumar to meet Arvind Kejriwal, Sharad Pawar today

    Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also met former Karnataka CM and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy during his visit to Delhi, amid the buzz that Kumar is attempting to project himself as the prime ministerial candidate in 2024.

    Uniting Opposition for 2024 elections Nitish Kumar to meet Arvind Kejriwal Sharad Pawar today gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 6, 2022, 9:08 AM IST

    In a bid to unite the Opposition for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar on Monday met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Janata Dal (Secular) chief H D Kumaraswamy on Monday in the national capital. 

    On Tuesday, Kumar is expected to meet with a number of opposition leaders, including Sharad Pawar of the NCP, Arvind Kejriwal of the AAP, CPI-M's Sitaram Yechury, Akhilesh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party, and Om Prakash Chautala of the INLD. The meeting comes amid discussions in political circles that the leader of the JD(U) may serve as the opposition's candidate to challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    Nitish Kumar, who just left the BJP, is in Delhi to attempt to unite all of the opposition parties to challenge the powerful BJP in the next parliamentary elections. The Bihar chief minister is said to have discussed possible alliances between like-minded parties and the strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with Gandhi during their meeting.

    Also Read | Nitish Kumar's Mission Delhi: Is he three years late?

    In the midst of reports that Kumar is aiming to position himself as a prime ministerial contender in 2024, he denied the rumours, called for Opposition unity, and dispelled any notions of harbouring such ambitions.

    Kumar's meetings with Opposition leaders comes days after Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao visited Bihar and held discussions on the political scenario in the country. When KCR was questioned during a press conference about whether the Opposition will nominate Nitish Kumar to run for prime minister in the 2024 local elections, Rao sidestepped the question by saying that the political parties would first meet to discuss the nominee.

    Also Read | Uddhav Thackeray betrayed Hindutva, Amit Shah tells BJP MLAs in Mumbai

    Last Updated Sep 6, 2022, 9:08 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Besides Rajpath, 7 remnants of colonial past erased by Modi government

    Besides Rajpath, 7 remnants of colonial past erased by Modi government

    Centre to rename India's historic Rajpath Road as Kartavya Path AJR

    Centre to rename India's historic Rajpath as Kartavya Path: All you need to know

    Uddhav Thackeray betrayed Hindutva, Amit Shah tells BJP MLAs in Mumbai - adt

    Uddhav Thackeray betrayed Hindutva, Amit Shah tells BJP MLAs in Mumbai

    PM Modi's big announcement on Teachers Day Upgrade or 14,000 PM SHRI schools drb

    PM Modi's big announcement on Teachers Day: Upgrade of 14,000 PM-SHRI schools

    CBI rejects Manish Sisodia's claim over officer killed self under pressure AJR

    CBI rejects Manish Sisodia's claim over officer killed self under pressure

    Recent Stories

    Sita Ramam: Dulquer Salmaan, Rashmika Mandanna's film will release on Netflix or Amazon Prime? Read details RBA

    Sita Ramam: Dulquer Salmaan, Rashmika Mandanna's film will release on Netflix or Amazon Prime? Read details

    Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul wedding: Date to Venue to Guests and more; read all details of their winter SHAADI RBA

    Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul wedding: Date to Venue to Guests and more; read all details of their winter SHAADI

    All is not well with Sushmita Sen, Lalit Modi? Break-up rumours have already begun to surface RBA

    All is not well with Sushmita Sen, Lalit Modi? Break-up rumours have already begun to surface

    5 makeup tricks and tips every woman should know drb

    5 makeup tricks and tips every woman should know

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs SL preview: India seeks balanced gameplay in must-win tie against Sri Lanka-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs SL: India seeks balanced gameplay in must-win tie against Sri Lanka

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho final, UKK 2022, Highlights and top moments: Suraj Lande heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion, Telugu Yoddhas runner-up-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Lande’s heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022 playoffs, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final by defeating Gujarat Giants, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    Video Icon
    Vikrant the legend is back

    Vikrant, the legend is back (WATCH VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games against Odisha Juggernauts, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games

    Video Icon