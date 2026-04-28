BJP National President Nitin Navin arrived in Jaipur after the West Bengal campaign. He was welcomed by party workers and held a meeting with the core committee to review organisational work and plan outreach for government welfare schemes.

Nitin Navin, National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party, arrived in Jaipur on Monday after concluding election campaigning in West Bengal. He received a traditional and grand welcome from party workers at Jaipur Airport.

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From the airport to the BJP state headquarters, party supporters greeted him at various locations, showcasing enthusiasm in line with Rajasthan's cultural traditions.

After reaching the party office, Nitin Navin held an important meeting with party office bearers and members of the core committee. Following the meeting, he later departed for the airport.

BJP reviews organisational work and outreach strategy

Arun Chaturvedi, Chairman of the State Finance Commission, said that this was Navin's first visit to Rajasthan after becoming the party's national president. He added that after completing the West Bengal campaign, Navin directly arrived in Rajasthan, where party workers welcomed him warmly.

Chaturvedi said the meeting focused on reviewing organisational work and strategising ways to take the welfare schemes of the Centre and state government to the grassroots through the party network.

Discussions were also held on strengthening the organisation, ensuring regular meetings, and planning outreach programmes. He added that from the mandal to the district and state levels, a roadmap was prepared to conduct regular meetings, review organisational functioning, and implement national-level programmes effectively on the ground.

Discussions were also held on ministers' visits to review schemes and enhance engagement with party workers.

The core committee also discussed the 'Nari Shakti Vandan' campaign.

Chaturvedi said that the BJP's women cadre in Rajasthan held protests against opposition parties, including Congress, over issues related to women's empowerment and increased representation for women.

The meeting also covered strategies to further expand the outreach of government schemes, promote women's empowerment, and plan upcoming political programmes.