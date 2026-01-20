New BJP president Nitin Nabin thanked PM Modi for his wishes, calling his leadership a source of inspiration. Nabin vowed that under Modi's guidance, the party will remain united and committed to realising the resolve of a 'Developed India'.

'Your leadership inspires me': Nabin to PM Modi

Newly elected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Nitin Nabin on Tuesday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the latter wished him on the occasion.

Responding to PM Modi's post on X, he said that the PM's visionary leadership and unwavering determination guide the party organisation serve as a constant source of inspiration for every worker. "Respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi, heartfelt thanks for your trust and best wishes. Your visionary leadership, unwavering determination, and the vision that guides the organisation serve as a constant source of inspiration for every worker," Nabin said.

He said that under PM Modi's guidance, the party will remain united, commited, and realise the resolve for a 'Developed India' through a strong, dynamic, and dedicated organisation. "Under your able guidance, we all stand united, fully committed to realising the resolve of a 'Developed India' through a strong, dynamic, and dedicated organisation," Nabin added.

'Nitin Nabin is the boss': PM Modi

Earlier in the day, PM Modi hailed the appointment of Nitin Nabin as BJP national president, saying that, when it comes to the party, Nabin is the boss, and he himself is merely a party worker.

Addressing a gathering at the BJP headquarters in the national capital, PM Modi congratulated Nabin on his election as president of what he described as the world's largest political party and said his responsibilities go beyond managing the party. "When it is about the party, Nitin Nabin is the boss, and I am a party worker. Now Honourable Nitin Nabin ji is the president of all of us, and his responsibility is not just to manage the BJP, but also to ensure coordination among all NDA allies," the Prime Minister said.

Highlighting the importance of the coming decades, PM Modi said, "The next 25 years are very important. This is the period when a developed India is to be built, and it is destined to happen."

He expressed confidence that Nitin Nabin would carry forward the party's legacy, adding, "At the beginning of this crucial period, our Nitin Nabin will carry forward the legacy of the BJP."

Who is Nitin Nabin?

Nabin, a senior Indian politician, is a five-time member of the Bihar Legislative Assembly and former Minister in the government of Bihar. He is widely recognised for his sustained organisational acumen and administrative experience.

Election Process

The BJP's National President Election process kicked off after 30 out of 36 State Presidents were elected, exceeding the required 50 per cent threshold. The Election Schedule was announced on January 16, 2026, along with the Electoral Roll.

As scheduled, the nomination process took place yesterday, January 19, 2026, between 2 PM and 4 PM. A total of 37 sets of Nomination Papers were received in favour of Nitin Nabin for the post of National President, with proposals from top leaders including PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and Rajnath Singh.