BJP National President Nitin Nabin, in Dibrugarh, urged party workers to secure a 'hat-trick' victory in Assam with over 50% vote share. He criticized Congress and highlighted PM Modi's development focus and the BJP's national security stance.

The BJP's victory in Assam will sink the Congress's boat, which has repeatedly played with the nation's security, BJP National President Nitin Nabin said on Wednesday.

Nabin's Call for Historic 'Hat-Trick' Victory

BJP National President addressed the Panna Pramukh Sammelan with a powerful call to action. He emphasised securing over 50% of the vote at every booth, aiming for a historic victory in Assam under PM Modi's leadership, marking a "hat-trick" of wins with an overwhelming majority.

Nabin criticised Congress for lacking policy, intent, and leadership, contrasting it with the BJP's clear vision and commitment to national security and development.

He highlighted PM Modi's 38 visits to Assam over 11 years, underscoring his dedication to the state's progress.

Securing Borders and Preserving Heritage

Nabin spoke of expelling Bangladeshi infiltrators, a campaign resonating beyond Assam to Bengal and Kerala.

He stressed preserving Assam's heritage through initiatives like including the Battle of Saraighat in the national curriculum, establishing Ahom history research centres, and celebrating Lachit Diwas nationally.

From Conflict to Progress: Assam's Transformation

Nitin Nabin urged party workers to strengthen booth-level organisation and take the BJP's welfare schemes to every household.

Highlighting Development and National Security

He praised Assam's transformation from conflict to progress under the BJP, citing initiatives such as homes for low-income families, LPG connections, and improved healthcare access.

He contrasted the BJP's firm national security stance with Congress's alleged softness, citing surgical strikes and infrastructure development in border areas.

Nabin expressed confidence in Assam's people, citing achievements such as freeing land from encroachment, including Charaideo Moidams on the UNESCO heritage list, and declaring Dibrugarh as the second capital.

A Pledge for a Developed and Secure Assam

He called for a collective pledge to build a strong, developed, secure Assam, drawing inspiration from Lachit Borphukan, Maa Kamakhya, and Brahmaputra's energy, ensuring Assam's victory becomes a national example.

Nabin stated that the purpose of attending the programme was to urge everyone to take a collective pledge.

"Assam was once identified with insurgency, insecure borders, frightened investors, and shattered dreams of the youth. Today, the goal is no longer limited to merely electing MLAs and MPs. The task ahead is to realise the dream of development while preserving heritage and to take Assam further ahead on every parameter of progress. This resolve has gained strength because Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given Assam a special place in his heart and has advanced development across every dimension," he stated.