Nitin Nabin, a five-time Bihar MLA and former state minister, has formally taken charge as the new national president of the BJP. The ceremony was attended by PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and outgoing president JP Nadda.

BJP leader Nitin Nabin on Tuesday formally took charge as the national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, outgoing BJP national president JP Nadda, several other BJP leaders, and Chief Ministers from BJP-ruled states.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Nitin Nabin's Political Career

Nabin, a senior Indian politician, is a five-time member of the Bihar Legislative Assembly and former Minister in the government of Bihar. He is widely recognised for his sustained organisational acumen and administrative experience. Born on May 23, 1980, in Jharkhand's Ranchi, Nabin entered electoral politics at a young age and was first elected to the Bihar Legislative Assembly in 2006 from the Patna West Assembly Constituency. Since 2010, Nabin has been consecutively elected from the Bankipur Assembly Constituency, securing victories in 2010, 2015, 2020, and 2025, thereby becoming a five-time MLA. He has also held key portfolios like Road Construction, Urban Development & Housing and Law in the Bihar Government as a Cabinet Minister.

Key Organisational Roles

Alongside his legislative career, Nabin has played a significant role in party organisation, holding national and state-level leadership positions. He has also been entrusted with important organisational responsibilities in states such as Sikkim and Chhattisgarh.

The Election and Nomination Process

The BJP's National President Election process kicked off after 30 out of 36 State Presidents were elected, exceeding the required 50 per cent threshold. The Election Schedule was announced on January 16, 2026, along with the Electoral Roll.

As scheduled, the nomination process took place today, January 19, 2026, between 2 PM and 4 PM.

A total of 37 sets of Nomination Papers were received in favour of Nitin Nabin for the post of National President, with proposals from top leaders including PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and Rajnath Singh. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader K Laxman also announced that Nitin Nabin has been proposed for the post of BJP National President after 37 sets of Nomination Papers were received in his favour. (ANI)