Nitin Nabin formally took charge as the new national president of the BJP, receiving congratulations from Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami. A five-time Bihar MLA, Nabin vowed to uphold the party's ideology and work for a developed India.

Nabin Takes Charge as BJP National President

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday congratulated Nitin Nabin on formally taking charge as the new national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Speaking on the occasion here, CM Dhami said, "On behalf of our party, as the National President, he will guide all the workers. I extend my heartiest congratulations and best wishes to him."

BJP leader Nitin Nabin formally took charge as the national president of the BJP on Tuesday. While addressing leaders and workers at the party headquarters, Nabin said that he is not just taking up a position but embracing the ideology, traditions, and the responsibility of the party's nationalist movement.

He expressed gratitude to senior leaders and PM Modi, highlighting the collective effort of 140 crore Indians working towards a developed India. "Today's moment is a moment of resolve for me. Today, I am not just assuming a position. I am accepting the ideology, traditions, and the responsibility of a nationalist movement of this party, and on this occasion, I also pay my respects to all my senior colleagues. Today, 140 crore Indians are connecting themselves with the dream of a developed India and are working to take the country forward. I express my heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister for this," he said.

Who is Nitin Nabin?

Nabin, a senior Indian politician, is a five-time member of the Bihar Legislative Assembly and former Minister in the government of Bihar. He is widely recognised for his sustained organisational acumen and administrative experience.

Born on May 23, 1980, in Jharkhand's Ranchi, Nabin entered electoral politics at a young age and was first elected to the Bihar Legislative Assembly in 2006 from the Patna West Assembly Constituency.

Political Career and Roles

Since 2010, Nabin has been consecutively elected from the Bankipur Assembly Constituency, securing victories in 2010, 2015, 2020, and 2025, thereby becoming a five-time MLA. He has also held key portfolios like Road Construction, Urban Development & Housing and Law in the Bihar Government as a Cabinet Minister. Alongside his legislative career, Nabin has played a significant role in party organisation, holding national and state-level leadership positions. He has also been entrusted with important organisational responsibilities in states such as Sikkim and Chhattisgarh. (ANI)