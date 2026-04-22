BJP's Nitin Nabin accuses Trinamool Congress MPs of insulting 'Vande Mataram'. He asserts the national song has an 'unbreakable' bond with the BJP and predicts West Bengal voters will reject those who disrespect it in the upcoming polls.

Nabin Slams TMC for Insulting 'Vande Mataram'

BJP National President Nitin Nabin on Wednesday accused the ruling Trinamool Congress MP's of insulting "Vande Mataram" and noted that the national song has an "unbreakable" bond with the BJP During his campaign, Nitin Nabin claimed that the people of Bengal would vote out those who did not respect the "Vande Mataram" The first phase of polling for 152 constituencies in West Bengal will be held tomorrow. The rest of Bengal would vote on April 29.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Addressing a gathering in North 24 Parganas, Nabin said, "Vande Mataram has an unbreakable bond with the BJP and the people of the country. It is this TMC government whose MPs insulted Vande Mataram on its 150th anniversary. Their leaders and Mamata Banerjee did not understand the value of Vande Mataram... The people of West Bengal will reject those who insult it... This time, the people of West Bengal are fighting the election. The people are on the streets against the TMC's hooliganism, anarchy, and corruption, and on the 4th, the BJP government will be formed", he told ANI.

BJP's High-Voltage Campaign Push

Nitin Nabin visited earlier on Wednesday Rishi Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay's residence and met with his family members and offered puja at Radha Krishna Mandir Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday held a massive roadshow in the Sonarpur Dakshin Assembly constituency of South 24 Parganas district.

The state is set to witness a high-voltage contest between the incumbent Trinamool Congress, which is seeking a fourth consecutive term, and the BJP, which is aiming to form the government after a strong showing in the previous elections.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is aiming for a fourth consecutive term, while the BJP, which secured 77 seats in the previous election, is making a renewed push to form the government in the state. (ANI)