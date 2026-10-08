BJP's Nitin Nabin hit out at Rahul Gandhi over his EC protest, calling him 'anarchic' and daring him to resign. He also accused Gandhi of sheltering infiltrators and lauded the redevelopment of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi.

Nabin Slams Rahul Gandhi Over EC Protest

BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Thursday hit out at the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, over his protest against the Election Commission, saying Gandhi should resign if he had the courage, while also praising the redevelopment of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor. Nabin, along with Uttar Pradesh BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary, offered prayers and performed rituals at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi.

On Rahul Gandhi questioning the Election Commission and staging a protest, Nabin accused the Congress leader of having an “anarchic mindset”. “I only say this: these are people with an anarchic mindset who only know how to inject poison into society,” he said.

'If He Has Courage, Resign!'

Nabin questioned Gandhi's criticism of the Election Commission, saying the same poll body had conducted elections in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. “If he has the courage, Rahul Gandhi should first submit his resignation!” he said.

Accuses Congress of Sheltering 'Infiltrators'

Nabin also accused Gandhi of providing “shelter to infiltrators” and alleged that efforts were being made to grant them rights. “The Leader of Opposition is working to provide shelter to infiltrators. Those who have arrived from different places and are snatching away the rights of the people of India—efforts are being made to grant them rights,” he said.

He said the BJP would oppose what he described as attempts to give infiltrators rights over India's resources, wealth and land. “I firmly believe that the resources of India, the wealth of India, and the land of India belong to the people of this country. We will not allow infiltrators to have any rights over it,” Nabin said.

Praises Kashi Vishwanath Corridor Redevelopment

Nabin said visiting Kashi was part of his tradition and praised the transformation of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor. “Coming to the city of Baba [Lord Shiva], every devotee, every individual bows their head here in reverence. And we are from Bihar; visiting Kashi is part of our tradition,” Nabin said.

He said he had visited the holy city several times to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva and hailed the development of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor. “For Baba’s devotees, having darshan of Baba on the banks of the Ganga is an extraordinary experience for all of us,” he said.

Nabin also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the redevelopment of the corridor. "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and the visionary Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ji. You have given a grand and magnificent form to this centre of faith for crores of Sanatanis," the BJP president added.

'BJP Works 24x7'

Asked about the election season, Nabin said BJP workers continued their activities throughout the year. “A Bharatiya Janata Party worker works 24x7. For them, every single day is work, and every single day is an election. We are not among those who show up only during election season,” he said.