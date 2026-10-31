Anantnag residents and officials participated in a 'Run for Unity' to celebrate Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, honoring Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and committing to national integration and the development of the nation by 2047.

Anantnag Celebrates Rashtriya Ekta Diwas

A large number of people, including students, youth, NCC cadets and members of the general public, participated in the 'Run for Unity' organised by the Anantnag District Administration on Saturday to mark Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) and commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, popularly known as the 'Iron Man of India'.

The event witnessed massive public participation and patriotic fervour, with Deputy Commissioner Anantnag Dr Bilal Mohi-ud-Din Bhat (IAS), along with DIG Anantnag and SSP Anantnag, leading the march. The programme commenced at Sports Stadium Anantnag and culminated at Government Degree College (GDC), Anantnag. Officers and officials from the civil and police administrations, besides students, youth and members of the general public, participated in the event.

Promoting National Integration

While speaking to reporters, Deputy Commissioner Dr Bilal Mohi-ud-Din Bhat thanked the people of Anantnag for their enthusiastic participation and said such occasions play an important role in fostering patriotic spirit across the district and the country. "First of all, a big thank you to all of you and to the entire population of Anantnag for participating today on National Unity Day (Rashtriya Ekta Diwas). These are very significant days that foster a patriotic spirit throughout the district and the entire nation," he said.

He said the Unity March from Anantnag Stadium to the Degree College witnessed participation from people belonging to different sections of society, including children, college and school students, and NCC cadets. "We held a 'Unity March' from the Anantnag Stadium to the Degree College, in which people from all walks of life, including children, college and school students, and NCC cadets, took part, making the event a success," he said.

Highlighting the significance of the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner said National Unity Day serves as an opportunity to remember Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's contribution to national integration through his courage, vision and leadership. "I believe such days are very important for us. National Unity Day holds great significance for the entire country, and for us as well. Considering how Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel worked toward national integration through his courage, vision, and leadership, I feel this is a day for remembrance, a day that truly deserves to be celebrated. It will instil a sense of patriotism among the youth of the district," he said.

Focus on Youth and Future Development

The official further said that people in Anantnag have consistently participated with enthusiasm in national and patriotic events, including rallies and the 'Viksit Bharat Abhiyan' (Developed India Campaign). "I have observed that whenever such events take place in Anantnag, whether it is a rally, the 'Viksit Bharat Abhiyan' (Developed India Campaign), or any other national patriotic event, the people participate with great zeal. They have shown this in the past, and they have proven it once again today. This is a very good sign and a highly positive development for the district," he said.

Delivering a message to the youth, the Deputy Commissioner emphasised that they would play a critical role in taking forward Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's vision of national integration and contributing towards the Prime Minister's vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India) by 2047. "My message to the youth is this: just as Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel worked toward national integration and kept this country united, bringing us to the point where the Prime Minister of India has set the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India) by 2047 -- I believe the youth will play the most critical role," he said.

Commitment to Health and Education

He stressed that young people must take proper care of their physical and mental well-being and receive quality education to make meaningful contributions to the development of their district and the nation. "It is essential that they receive a quality education so that they can go on to make meaningful contributions to their district and the nation, helping us become a developed country," he said.

The Deputy Commissioner also highlighted the responsibility of the administration, community and parents in preventing drug abuse among youth, emphasising the importance of initiatives such as the 'Nasha Mukt Abhiyan' (Drug-Free Campaign). "I believe the administration and the community have a vital role to play in keeping our youth away from drugs. Initiatives like the 'Nasha Mukt Abhiyan' (Drug-Free Campaign), which includes padyatras (foot marches) and is being carried out across the district and the entire nation under the leadership of the Honourable Lieutenant Governor, are crucial," he said.

He said sustained efforts at both administrative and community levels were necessary to safeguard young people and ensure that their energy and time were channelled towards constructive activities. "Parents also have a key role to play; we must keep young people away from drugs and ensure their positive energy and time are invested in the right places. This will help them develop the necessary skills to contribute effectively to the nation's development in the future," he added.